Internet Mercilessly Trolls Donald Trump for Feeling 'Jealous' Over Son Barron's Height

Former President Donald Trump once made headlines with his son, Barron Trump, at the center of all the attention. Donald expanded his family to five in 2005 when his third spouse, Melania Trump, gave birth to Barron. But speculation has been circulating regarding a potential grudge harbored by Donald towards Barron, reported Nicki Swift. Journalist Michael Wolff, in his book titled Siege: Trump Under Fire, alleged that the dad harbored some jealousy towards Barron's height; this sentiment reportedly strained the relationship between the two, resulting in a tense dynamic.

Former President Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump and son Barron Trump cross the South Lawn of the White House on November 25, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Zach Gibson-Pool)

While Wolff's assertions lack confirmation, recent remarks made by Donald have sparked significant attention regarding his son Barron. In an appearance on the Moms for America podcast, Donald discussed his wife, Melania, and commended her parenting abilities when it came to Barron. Additionally, the former President highlighted Barron's height, drawing attention to other noteworthy aspects about the teenager during the podcast. He said, "He's a tall guy, very tall... I'd say 6'8. He's a great young man. Very good student. And I think he's doing a good job, Barron. I think he's doing a very good job."

Trump Reportedly Doesn't Get Along With Son Barron and Is Extremely Jealous of Barron's Height Because Trump 'Must Be' the ‘Tallest in the Room’



Having had a malignant narcissist father myself & being awkward sometimes like Barron is, I believe this 100%. https://t.co/YBLVrkV8ya — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 18, 2023

As such, the internet couldn't help but question why Donald appeared so hyper-focused on Barron's height, and why the businessman-turned-politician did not know more about his own son. One X user tweeted, "Except how tall Barron is, because @realDonaldTrump is just so transparently superficial. He's VERY JEALOUS of Barron's superior height vs. Trump's." Someone else asked, "Has he ever met Barron?" On a more somber note, one netizen tweeted, "Possibly the saddest thing I've ever heard a father say about his son," whereas someone else pointed out, "Trump talks about his son like he's an employee."

Possibly the saddest thing I've ever heard a father say about his son. — Don Linn (@DonLinn) December 3, 2023

As reported by MSN, Donald's interview surfaces just a few months after his previous revelations about family life, particularly shedding light on the college aspirations of the youngest member of the Trump family. "He's a good student—a great student, actually. We are thinking about him going to Wharton. Those are the things we are talking about right now," the former President said.

Trump talks about his youngest son like Romney talks about trees:



“The trees here, they are all just the right height” https://t.co/OItEoeOPXk — Dave Simon (@hairyhilarity) December 2, 2023

However, it appears that Donald has been preoccupied with Barron's height for quite a long period. From the time Barron reached the age of 12, he consistently surpassed Donald in height. Moreover, according to various reports, in April of last year, Donald also referenced Barron's height while recounting his children's resilience in the face of challenges following his indictment on federal charges. During this discussion, Donald specifically praised Barron for being both tall and intelligent.

The first thing Trump says is to point out Barron's height. That poor lad. His son means nothing to him, only his height stands out to him, and he's embarrassed by his height. Trump is SO superficial, and obsessed with difference. What a truly horrible parent Donald Trump is. — always vote (@always_vote) December 3, 2023

Meanwhile, over the years, media attention has consistently focused on Trump's familial ties, shedding light on his interactions with his spouse and other children. Nevertheless, Barron remains a relatively different figure within the Trump clan. As suggested by The List, this could be attributed to the notable disparity in age between Barron and his other siblings. Barron was transitioning into adolescence when his father was elected, presenting a considerable contrast in life stages, potentially contributing to his lower profile in the public eye.

Q: Hows your relationship with your son?

A: He’s a tall guy, very tall. 6’8



I'd say that means he has no relationship with his son except as a tax right off. — Zorek Richards (@zorekrichards) December 2, 2023

Nevertheless, amid his political endeavors and extensive business pursuits, Donald asserted his involvement in the upbringing of the youngest Trump. "I've always prided myself on being a good father," he gushed in an interview. Melania also mentioned that Barron cherished the moments he could share with his father whenever his busy schedule permitted. "They go alone for dinner, one-on-one. They play golf together. He looks forward to that," she shared.

This article originally appeared 11 months ago.