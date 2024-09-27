Netizens Say Tim Walz is 'Endorsing Trump' as He Criticizes Biden-Kamala Administration

Tim Walz stirred the internet with his recent gaffe during a rally where he ended up criticizing the Democrats. The slip-up happened when Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate delivered a speech in Pennsylvania. On Saturday, September 21, the political leader addressed his supporters and said that Americans can't afford "four more years."

The statement left everyone confused as it backfired and netizens took to the internet to call it out. According to Mediaite, the Vice President Democrat nominee for the upcoming presidential polls, said, "She [Harris] simply has said it doesn’t have to be this way. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can’t afford we can’t afford four more years of this. And I’ve been saying it." Walz mentioned the gun violence, the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, and JD Vance's political ambitions before making the slip-up. X (formerly known as Twitter) users flocked with their witty comments on the video clip shared by the Trump campaign page.

The video captioned, " WALZ FINALLY TELLS THE TRUTH: 'We can't afford four more years' of Kamala Harris," by @TrumpWarRoom had several conservatives poking fun at the Harris-Walz campaign. User @StevieJ3210 tweeted, "These clowns keep making Trump's campaign ads for him. How generous." @ShaneConnor noted, "We already had 4 years of Kamala. We're done with her." @ernesto_lana quipped, "Tim finally joined the other Walz's for Trump." @D_World_History intervened by adding, "Four more years of the same would be a disaster for progress. Time for real change! TRUMP 2024," as they shared their support for Trump. @akafacehots claimed, "Even Tim Walz is endorsing President Trump!"

Others expressed their relief sarcastically as @MukaRRamAli_005 commented, "FINALLY, SOMEONE GETS IT! FOUR MORE YEARS OF KAMALA? NO THANKS!" @NewsTrendo chimed in saying, "That’s a bold statement from Walz! It’ll be interesting to see how this resonates with voters. The call for change is strong! What do you think will be the key issues in the upcoming election? " Other than the netizens, conservative leaders like Donald Trump Jr. and Scott Walker also mentioned the irony in Walz's statement. The Democrat politician didn't comment on the reactions that are now going viral.

On the other hand, the Vice Presidential candidates, Vance and Walz are set to face off soon. The widely anticipated debate will kick off on October 1 at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City as reported by Politico. The debate will be managed by CBS Evening News host Norah O’Donnell and Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan. After the previous debate between Trump and Harris, the Republican nominee announced that he wouldn't be debating the Democrat again.

The businessman reasoned that he had debated President Joe Biden previously and that makes it two debates for him and his supporters to vote fairly. Viewers will be predictably glued to their screens once again when the Vice-presidential candidates debate each other.