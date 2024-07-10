Netizens Mock Whoopi Goldberg Over Resurfaced Clip in Which She Called Jill Biden a Real Doctor

Whoopi Goldberg, host of The View, is under heat over a video that has resurfaced online. The clip belongs to The View's 2020 episode when Goldberg suggested that Jill Biden, who has a PhD in education, be named surgeon general if her husband, Joe Biden becomes president in 2020. During the episode, Goldberg claimed, "I'm hoping Dr. Jill becomes the surgeon general ... she's a hell of a doctor. She's an amazing doctor."

Critics on social media took exception to her claims and accused her of being dishonest. One user commented, "The wonderful doctor comments should’ve ended Whoopi Goldberg’s TV career. Why would anyone trust her opinion when she’s exposed blatantly BSing? One thing to get things wrong, everyone does. This is emphatically lying as if you are deeply familiar with knowledge you don’t have." Another critic added, "Unbelievable! And she is so assertive and forceful about it - oh yeah “a hell of a doctor” - these people just lie and lie and lie."

Yet another person made fun of Goldberg, "That was pretty funny - if you are going to make up stories about someone, you should at least do a bit of background research about the person to make sure that your stories are believable." One more critic highlighted, "'She's an amazing doctor.' She knows nothing about which she speaks. She has diarrhea coming out both ends, apparently." Another social media user brought up her recent remark, "LMAO! Today she really earned the "WhoopiShit" label with her comment 'I don't care if he does poop his pants, I have poopy days all the time.'"

Despite Biden's weak performance in the debate with Donald Trump, Goldberg described her unfaltering loyalty to him graphically on a recent, low-key episode of the program. As reported by Decider, she proceeded to discuss her private affairs, "I have poopy days all the time. All the time. I step in so much poo, you can’t even imagine. Now, I’m not running the world, but I don’t know anybody who doesn’t step in stuff at some point." Goldberg made it clear that she doesn't care if Biden 'poops in his pants' while attempting to defend his age. She stated, "I don’t care if he’s pooped his pants. I don’t care if he can’t put a sentence together. Show me he can’t do the job, and then I’ll say OK, maybe it’s time to go. Now, he had a bad night the first time that he went out and debated with Kamala Harris. Everybody wanted him to quit then, saying, ‘You can’t talk to women like this’ or ‘You’re doing this wrong, you’re doing that wrong.’ He came back, said, ‘You know what, I got it,’ and gave four years."

However, Goldberg made it clear that she would only be loyal to Biden if he demonstrated his competence. She stated, "There are two debates. If he can’t do what he needs to do for the second debate, I’ll join any crew that says get rid of him. But loyalty, to me, if you are doing the job — I might not like everything you’re doing, I don’t like it all — but I’m gonna stand behind you like those guys stand behind the guy who … couldn’t tell the truth if it split his lip."