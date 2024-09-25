Netizens Mock JD Vance as He Blames Harris for Eggs Costing $4 as '$2.99' Sign Displays at the Back

J.D. Vance, who’s the Republican VP nominee, got himself in a bit of trouble after a picture opportunity in a grocery store in Pennsylvania totally backfired. The Ohio senator wanted to show how supermarket prices are getting out of hand but things didn’t go as planned when he said eggs cost $4 a dozen while standing right in front of a sign that showed $2.99 for the same eggs.

Even in their own damn photo, it shows JD Vance is lying about the price of eggs. pic.twitter.com/nuekcSJgD5 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 23, 2024

Social media users were quick to point out the error. TV producer Morgan J. Freeman posted on X, "Even in their own damn photo, it shows JD Vance is lying about the price of eggs." @travisakers quipped, "Hey, you might want to remove the price tags next time you lie on camera. Also, you’re holding a pack of 24 eggs. I know math isn’t your strong suit, but that’s two dozen." @EE_Knight said, "J.D. Vance holding two dozen eggs and bitching about how much a dozen eggs costs is on-brand. Keep 'em coming, my dude."

@pammedina6 brutally claimed, "This is just how dumb trump/Vance are! If MAGAs can not see through their lies, I have no hope for them. #JDVanceIsALiar." @stockguy61 stated, "ALL THE GOP DOSE IS LIE LIE LIE! WE DONT NEED 4 YEARS OF THIS AGAIN! LETS MOVE THIS COUNTRY FOWARD BY VOTE BLUE ON 11-5-24 J.D." @CicchinoMart said, "LOL, "Every word out of JD Vance's mouth, including 'a' and 'the', is a lie."

In today’s episode of “JD Vance trying to convince people that earth is his home planet,” he complains of the awful injustice of having to pay $4.25 for a dozen eggs, while standing in front of a sign saying “Eggs, Extra Large, $2.99.”

(See sign on far left.) pic.twitter.com/CsJ8R53xdQ — Catherine E. Cullen (@catherineecull1) September 23, 2024

Vance was holding a package of 24 eggs while discussing the price of a dozen. This detail didn't escape public scrutiny. Vance was accompanied by his sons and visited the store to illustrate how "Kamala Harris's policies" have impacted food prices. He confidently stated, "Looking at the prices here, things are way too expensive and they're way too expensive because of Kamala Harris's policies." His argument quickly unraveled as observant viewers spotted the discrepancy between his claims and the visible price tags. He continued, "Eggs, when Kamala Harris took office, were short of $1.50 a dozen. Now a dozen eggs will cost you around $4." This statement was immediately contradicted by the clearly visible $2.99 price tag behind him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

The gaffe is particularly embarrassing for Vance. He admitted the Trump campaign made a mistake following an awkward visit to a donut shop in Valdosta, Georgia, in August. As the collected reporters watched, Vance struggled to make small chats while purchasing baked goods from an employee who clearly did not want to be on camera. The difficult moment went viral. "I just felt terrible for that woman," Vance later explained. While some eggs cost more than $4, the average price for a dozen eggs in August was $3.20, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price was significantly higher in January 2023, averaging $4.82 a dozen, as per Independent.