Netizens Mock Idea of Joe Biden Masterminding Hunter's Trial for Optics: 'Have to Make Him Look Bad'

In a historic verdict, President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was found guilty on Tuesday of lying about his drug use when purchasing a gun six years ago and unlawfully possessing it. The week-long trial highlighted Hunter’s struggle with addiction, a battle that originated from the tragic death of his brother, Beau Biden, in 2015.

Republicans are now saying that Hunter’s convictions were orchestrated by… Joe Biden.

Yes really.

To make him “look like he’s not weaponizing the justice system.”

He’ll let his only surviving son face prison to defeat Trump.

That’s what they’re saying.

Yes, fucking really.

However, the internet quickly became a battleground of opinions and unverified theories. One user called these out and said, "Republicans are now saying that Hunter’s convictions were orchestrated by… Joe Biden. Yes really. To make him “look like he’s not weaponizing the justice system.” He’ll let his only surviving son face prison to defeat Trump. That’s what they’re saying. Yes, fucking really.”

Another user added, “Joe Biden has weaponized the Justice Department to punish his enemies and *touches earpiece* go to commercial, go to commercial.” A third user exclaimed, “Hunter Biden guilty. The right has weaponized the judicial system to attack their political rivals! Right? Right?!? That has to be the narrative, yeah? What other way could it be interpreted? No way he just did a crime and now they got him. Right???”

In that vein, someone else pointed out, “With Hunter Biden convicted and Don Jr walking around free I’m beginning to suspect that the Deep State hasn’t actually weaponized the Department of Justice after all.” Another user, expressing a similar sentiment, wrote, “They have to try to make him look bad because he had nothing to do with Trump's cases or his son's. They hate when you do the right thing.”

In agreement, someone else tweeted, “Yes, that and so we would "overlook his Ukraine stuff". Sad, but predictable. MAGA will spin around in circles to justify their "viewpoint"...” Then, one individual also exclaimed, “Working really hard to move those goal posts and pivot to anything other than ‘Yes he is guilty, the legal system did its job, next topic.’”

Despite the conviction, Hunter expressed gratitude for the support he received, stating, “I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time.”

As per ABC News, the verdict also got responses from Donald Trump's side. The former President’s 2024 campaign and his allies wasted no time in leveraging Hunter’s conviction to escalate attacks on President Biden. Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign's national press secretary, remarked, "This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia, and Ukraine. Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit."

Similarly, Sen. Eric Schmitt, a Missouri Republican, asserted, "They want you to forget DOJ was giving Hunter Biden a sweetheart deal with FULL immunity for ALL crimes against the United States until the Judge asked questions."

Despite the political noise, the White House and Biden’s campaign have remained largely silent on the matter, marking it as an internal family issue. As per USA Today, President Biden confessed, “So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery... I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”