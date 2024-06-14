Netizens Grossed out by GOP Members Singing for Trump’s Birthday: "The Worship Is Sickening"

Republicans celebrated Donald Trump's 78th birthday the day before by singing Happy Birthday and bringing him cake and presents. Trump visited with Republican leaders on Capitol Hill to plot out their campaigns for the next November election; this was his first visit since the riot on January 6, 2021. The internet, however, was not pleased by various aspects of this meeting.

The worship is sickening — Blue River (@blue_riverrrr) June 13, 2024

One user shared on X, "The worship is sickening." Another wrote, "As usual, getting nothing done. Just adoring their leader." Many online critics even went on to call the whole celebration 'gross' and 'pathetic.' One more person commented on the ex-president's age and added, "Remind him today, tomorrow and every day: Too old for the top job." Another one chimed in agreement, "Yep. He's getting even older. Nice of them to point that out."

Giving Trump a cake on his birthday might be a nice gesture, but is it sending the wrong message about bipartisanship? #GOP #Trump #PoliticalGesture pic.twitter.com/DphjdEvq69 — Rylie Nhel Conol (@ConolNhel46) June 14, 2024

Some people did not outright hate the act but did worry about what impression it seemingly left on the electorate. An individual pointed out, "Giving Trump a cake on his birthday might be a nice gesture, but is it sending the wrong message about bipartisanship?" Having said that, there were a few people who also defended the GOP. One user wrote, "He won't be there tomorrow, so they did it today. Nothing really abnormal about that. People will say happy birthday to somebody days before their birthday if they won't be present for it." Someone else reprimanded, "Seriously? This was news worthy?"

here's a supercut of Republicans kissing Trump's ass after meeting with him today. big Dear Leader energy. pic.twitter.com/UjZbeGdCp5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2024

On Thursday, Trump traveled to Washington to meet with Republican members of the House and Senate, an effort by Trump's allies to reverse his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden. Republicans in the House sang 'Happy Birthday' to Trump and presented him with a bat and baseball from the annual congressional game as a gift. As reported by Newsweek, in a nod to his first term in office and the possibility of becoming the 47th President, Representative Mike Lee revealed that the chocolate cake contained 45 and 47 candles. Sen. Cynthia Lummis also reported that Trump told her that he would make a wish for 'everyone in this room' before blowing out the candles.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Trump arrived back in Washington the day before he turned 78, the same age at which Joe Biden became president after defeating him in 2020. Polls show that their rematch in 2024 will be close, with both candidates hoping to turn the race into a referendum on the other's single time in office.

If elected, Trump will become the oldest president in office at the time of his swearing-in, surpassing Biden's record of 78 years and 61 days, clocking in at 78 years and 219 days. Even while Trump has kept his travel schedule very modest and looked exhausted during court appearances during his third run for president, his opponents, including Biden, have been closely watching his mental capacity. On the other hand, Trump often makes fun of Biden's intelligence during rallies, as do many regular Americans, so there's something to be said for that.