Netizens Claim Biden is 'Too Old For The Job' After Disastrous Presidential Debate

The first presidential debate of the 2024 election was decisively won by former president Donald Trump. With his raspy voice and a bewildered expression throughout, President Joe Biden failed to match Trump's energy. As per AP News, in an attempt to claim victory, the Biden campaign is adamant that the president "started slow but finished strong." Netizens, however, felt otherwise, and argued that 'democrats' now are in serious political 'hot water'. An X user wrote, "Trump is making his points more clearly than Biden. Biden is having a hard time finishing his sentences or thoughts."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Justin Sullivan

@WalshFreedom echoed, "I’ve said a 100 times before tonight, that Joe Biden had One thing, and Only one thing, to prove in this campaign: That he’s not too old, that he’s up to the job. He did not do that tonight. Not even close. Be honest my friends. He didn’t do it tonight. Democrats are in trouble." Another chimed, "We are in trouble. Because it’s obvious Biden doesn’t have his mind. They are never going to let Biden run. That is their end game and plan. This is scary." A critic speculated, "They will take the opportunity to rally in a new candidate who won't be in control either. Just like Joe."

I’ve said a 100 times before tonight, that Joe Biden had ONE thing, and ONLY one thing, to prove in this campaign: That he’s not too old, that he’s up to the job.



He did not do that tonight. Not even close. Be honest my friends. He didn’t do it tonight. Democrats are in trouble. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 28, 2024

In a similar vein, a user opined, "It almost feels like sabotage this debate...like Biden was set up to fail so that they can replace him. The entire narrative is now all over the place when just yesterday he was 'the guy'. Crazy." Another reiterated, "It took 90 minutes for Democrats to completely disown Joe Biden after they’ve been lying about his mental acuity for years. Disgraceful."

ANDERSON COOPER: This was a debate that *YOUR* campaign wanted. You can't honestly say... I mean, can you say that you are not concerned at all, having watched Biden's performance tonight?



KAMALA: It was a slow start, that's obvious to everyone. I'm not going to debate that. pic.twitter.com/RIXnqMUK7x — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2024

As the comments poured in, others asserted, "The main objective of this debate was for the Democratic party to replace Biden." Meanwhile, a user reasoned, "Before you abandon all hope you might want to research stuttering disorders in medical textbooks. Pres. Biden rushed through the first two minutes causing him to freeze and use coping techs to gain control. After 10 minutes he had gained control by staying calm."

It took 90 minutes for Democrats to completely disown Joe Biden after they’ve been lying about his mental acuity for years. Disgraceful. #PresidentialDebate2024 — Jessie (@tram2022) June 28, 2024

In his opening remarks, Biden sounded especially raspy and he kept clearing his throat while his closing remarks were difficult to comprehend. With Biden having appeared perplexed and puzzled, MAGA supporters are ecstatic. As per CNN, with his almost coarse voice and limited range, Biden frequently struggled to articulate his disagreements with Trump. At one point, Trump said, “I don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said, either,” as Biden began to ramble on about his record on border security.

TRUMP: "I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence, I don't think he knows what he said either."



YIKES. pic.twitter.com/x2jtLRZCFL — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) June 28, 2024

Biden made mistakes, especially when he attempted to quote laws and data. He hardly ever raised his voice enough to emphasize points, squandering the chance to criticize Trump for his attempts to rig the 2020 election. His performance is likely to cause party members to second-guess whether it was the right choice to give Biden a second nomination. It also heightens the tension ahead of Biden and Trump's September 10 debate, to be hosted by ABC and which is expected to be their final exchange.