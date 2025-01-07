NBA Star Walker Kessler’s Girlfriend, Abbie Stockard, Crowned Miss America 2025

23-year-old Utah Jazz center and NBA player Walker Kessler’s girlfriend, Abbie Stockard, has grabbed headlines by becoming a pageant winner. Abbie claimed the title of Miss America at the 2025 edition of the annual beauty pageant, held in Orlando, Florida, making her the fourth winner of this prestigious honor. “This is insane,” Abbie expressed in a video posted on the organization’s Instagram stories. “I don’t know what I did to deserve this. Like, holy moly. I’m so excited. I’m so grateful,” she added.

Walker Kessler, who is in his third season as a full-time starter for the Jazz, celebrated her achievement with tremendous pride. “Congratulations, Abbie,” the NBA star wrote in an Instagram post on January 6, which included a video of his delighted reaction to her win. “I am so proud of you and everything you stand for. Your hard work and trust in the Lord have awarded you with this incredible opportunity! Use your light to shine on others around you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walker Kessler (@kidkessler)

The entire pageant was highly competitive, featuring a fitness portion that replaced swimwear in 2023. Contestants showcased red-and-gold two-piece outfits and competed in talent, eveningwear, and interview rounds, culminating in a question-and-answer session that tested their wit and knowledge of the political scenario and national issues of the United States.

Stockard, a 22-year-old nursing student and former cheerleader at Auburn University, stood out among over 51 hopefuls representing each US state, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, as per CNN.

While the timeline for the lovebird’s relationship remains unclear, The Sun reported that in April 2021, Kessler transferred to Auburn University, where Stockard is a nursing student, and then he joined the Utah Jazz in July 2022, following his public appearance in 2024.

The couple shares a special bond, even celebrating their birthdays on the same day, July 26. They often post sweet glimpses of their relationship on Instagram. On Stockard’s birthday, Kessler called her a “truly special girl that never fails to make me smile” and praised her as “incredibly kind and caring”. Kessler also showed his unconditional support by cheering for her at the pageant, proving he is as devoted to his personal life as he is to his game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walker Kessler (@kidkessler)

Besides the title, Abbie Stockard received a whopping $50,000 in scholarship money as she emerged victorious amongst 11 finalists. Annette Addo-Yobo, who was known as the first foreign-born Miss Texas, was named runner-up. She took a moment and congratulated Abbie Stockard. “So [incredibly] proud of you, Abbie,” the Ghanaian native wrote in a post on her Instagram stories. “I’m so excited to see you change the world! I’m honored to have been at your side and experience this moment with you.”