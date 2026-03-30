Politics

Nashville Protest Sees “Handmaids” Carry Epstein Files Names in “No Kings” Rally

Published on: March 30, 2026 at 9:03 AM ET

A viral post on X described the scene as “amazing.”

Muskan Jaiswal
Written By Muskan Jaiswal
News Writer
“No Kings” Protest Draws Massive Crowd in Nashville
“No Kings” Protest Draws Massive Crowd in Nashville (image credit - Wikimedia Commons/ AlphaBeta135)

Thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Nashville on Saturday, March 28, for a “No Kings” rally opposing President Donald Trump and his administration, as reported by The Tennessean.

The demonstration was part of a broader wave of protests across the United States. Organizers said thousands of events took place nationwide, including approximately 40 in Tennessee alone. Similar protests have been reported in other major U.S. cities in recent months, reflecting growing political activism ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

Protesters gathered at Wasioto Park near the Cumberland River before marching across the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge toward Broadway. The crowd filled the streets under clear skies, carrying signs condemning issues including U.S. foreign policy, tensions with Iran, immigration enforcement and education funding cuts. Another major focus was documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose case continues to draw public anger.

Ian Montgomery, one of the organizers, said the protest aimed to challenge what he described as a dangerous political direction.

“We’re here to oppose the authoritarian posturing of this administration, which has clearly, on several occasions, signaled it believes it has the right to act without limits,” he said. “We’re also protesting what we see as constitutional abuses, including ICE on our streets, detaining people without identification or just cause. And they are breaking the law by not releasing the Epstein files related to elites.”

Montgomery also led a group dressed in red capes inspired by The Handmaid’s Tale, echoing themes of control and resistance often seen in protests across the U.S.

Among those attending was Gig Paige, who traveled from Clarksville. She said, “We’ve never had it so bad in our government before. We need reform, and we need it to come from the people.” She added that while she has attended protests across the country, this one felt especially significant.

Saturday’s march follows earlier “No Kings” protests in Nashville, including a large gathering at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in June 2025.

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