Nashville Protest Sees “Handmaids” Carry Epstein Files Names in “No Kings” Rally

Thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Nashville on Saturday, March 28, for a “No Kings” rally opposing President Donald Trump and his administration, as reported by The Tennessean.

The demonstration was part of a broader wave of protests across the United States. Organizers said thousands of events took place nationwide, including approximately 40 in Tennessee alone. Similar protests have been reported in other major U.S. cities in recent months, reflecting growing political activism ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

Amazing No Kings protest in Nashville Tennessee yesterday. The marchers were led by women dressed up as handmaids from “The Handmaids Tale.” Each of them was holding a sign with a name of one of the people named in the Epstein files on it. MAGA hates this. pic.twitter.com/VHUFYpgbyK — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 29, 2026

Protesters gathered at Wasioto Park near the Cumberland River before marching across the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge toward Broadway. The crowd filled the streets under clear skies, carrying signs condemning issues including U.S. foreign policy, tensions with Iran, immigration enforcement and education funding cuts. Another major focus was documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose case continues to draw public anger.

Ian Montgomery, one of the organizers, said the protest aimed to challenge what he described as a dangerous political direction.

“We’re here to oppose the authoritarian posturing of this administration, which has clearly, on several occasions, signaled it believes it has the right to act without limits,” he said. “We’re also protesting what we see as constitutional abuses, including ICE on our streets, detaining people without identification or just cause. And they are breaking the law by not releasing the Epstein files related to elites.”

🚨 NASHVILLE: HANDMAIDS MARCH FOR JUSTICE A striking “Handmaid’s Tale” procession captivated crowds at Nashville’s “No Kings” rally on March 28, 2026. Silent and synchronized, the group marched past the State Capitol to protest federal overreach and the erosion of reproductive… pic.twitter.com/bIAUktce6A — Macro Pulse (@Macropulse01) March 28, 2026

Montgomery also led a group dressed in red capes inspired by The Handmaid’s Tale, echoing themes of control and resistance often seen in protests across the U.S.

Among those attending was Gig Paige, who traveled from Clarksville. She said, “We’ve never had it so bad in our government before. We need reform, and we need it to come from the people.” She added that while she has attended protests across the country, this one felt especially significant.

Saturday’s march follows earlier “No Kings” protests in Nashville, including a large gathering at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in June 2025.