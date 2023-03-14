Naomi Watts Dazzles in $11,400 Givenchy Dress at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Naomi Watts certainly dressed to impress when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. According to Daily Mail, the British-Australian actress, 54, wore a body-hugging Givenchy designer dress with a tasseled hem, worth about $11,400. The shoulderless beige number showcased her lean silhouette as it hugged tightly to her frame before dropping to the floor in tassels. Naomi's shoulder-length blonde hair was stylishly coiffed, and a light makeup palette with a smoky eyeshadow emphasized her natural beauty. The star displayed her best angles in the sequined gown upon her arrival at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

When the Oscars are over — and after the Governor’s Ball — it’s time for the Vanity Fair party. The 2023 fete was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and drew a wide range of luminaries and other eclectic personalities from the world of sports, media, politics and entertainment, including a number of Oscar winners, the onetime richest man in the world, Elvis’ granddaughter and, of course, the ubiquitous Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

The Mulholland Drive star added traces of glamour with an assortment of gold and silver bracelets and rings, which flawlessly complemented her gorgeous dress. The two-time Oscar nominee posed up a storm at the party, showing the other A-list guests how it's done. Watts was accompanied by her Feud co-star, Tom Hollander, both looking stunning on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party's blue carpet.

The actress also posted a picture of herself on Instagram at the Vanity Fair Party, captioning it with "What’s the only thing that could steal the spotlight from the Oscars? In-N-Out Burger." She also joked about the pain of having to walk in heels: "P.S. I walked back to my hotel at the end of the night… and have the blisters to prove it." Watts tagged Givenchy along with her makeup artist and stylist for the evening.

On Hollywood's biggest night, Everything Everywhere All at Once reigned supreme, winning seven Oscars, the most of any film, including best picture, best director, and best original screenplay. It was nominated for 11 Oscars heading into the ceremony. The film with the next highest number of wins was All Quiet on the Western Front, with four. In the acting categories, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win best actress, while Brendan Fraser won best actor for The Whale. Everything Everywhere All at Once co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis also won in the supporting actor and actress categories, respectively.

Other winner highlights included Women Talking's Sarah Polley for Best Adapted Screenplay, Guillermo del Toro for his animated Pinocchio film, and M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose's song Naatu Naatu from RRR. Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, 53, was up for her third Academy Award with a Best Actress nomination for her work in the psychological drama Tár. Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, 60, received a Best Picture nomination for directing the acclaimed biopic Elvis, about the life of the legendary singer. The ceremony was presented by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, the first solo emcee in five years.