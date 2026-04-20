Nancy Sinatra Breaks Silence on Donald Trump’s Frank Sinatra Video Controversy

Nancy Sinatra, Frank Sinatra’s daughter, criticized Donald Trump after he posted a video of her father performing his song “My Way.” Trump has frequently used Truth Social to announce policy decisions and personnel changes, including the firing of the DHS Secretary.

Trump posted on Truth Social on April 19, stating that the Iran War is far from over. “Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it?”

According to The Independent, the post then touched upon various other factors of the war as the president wrote, “We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

That said, before Trump made a post about the Iran War, he posted a video of Frank Sinatra performing “My Way.”

The post didn’t include a caption and simply showed Sinatra singing the iconic song. Trump has expressed admiration for Sinatra’s music in the past. Nancy Sinatra didn’t appreciate the president’s sentiment.

An X user posted a screenshot of the Trump Truth Social post on X, writing, “Omg, @NancySinatra will not be happy about this. Trump goes against everything that Frank stood for. He was a big champion for equality and supported the Civil Rights movement.”

This is a sacrilege. https://t.co/cPWoXiu0V6 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) April 19, 2026

Nancy Sinatra replied to the comment, stating, “This is a sacrilege.”

Another user added that if there is something Nancy could do for Trump using the song. However, the legendary singer’s daughter simply replied, “Unfortunately, no. The only people who can do something are the publishers.” Trump’s use of the song sent the internet into a frenzy, with many users wondering what the president meant.

Sinatra’s song My Way with lyrics penned by Paul Anka, talks about living a fulfilling life, on “one’s own terms.” Lyrics like “If you are not living your own life, but rather the one you are told to live, then you’re are not living at all,” urge the listener to live life without regret.

The song is largely about self-determination, individuality, and owning up to your actions. Despite My Way’s legendary status, it is often reported that Frank Sinatra wasn’t a huge fan of the song and despised performing it in front of crowds.

The White House deleted a video using Sabrina Carpenter’s song after the singer complained, telling the White House to never “involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda” Now, the White House is using an edited clip of Carpenter on SNL to promote ICE https://t.co/TyRaFd6N3R — Oriana González (@ReporterOriana) December 5, 2025

Nancy Sinatra may have limited legal options to challenge the use of the song, as recording rights are typically controlled by publishers. Various other singers have been critical of the official White House account, using their songs to promote their own cause.

In one such instance last year, the White House posted a video to promote the ICE agenda of deporting illegal immigrants. The video posted featured Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Juno.“

The singer replied to the post, writing, “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

Since then, various other singers such as SZA, Kesha, and Olivia Rodrigo have raised their voices against the Trump administration for using their work.