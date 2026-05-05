Nancy Guthrie’s Close Friends Reportedly Told to Stay Silent Amid Ongoing FBI Search

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on January 31, 2026, and was reported missing the next day. It has been over three months since her kidnapping, and the investigation is still going on.

The FBI has still not found the missing 84-year-old despite the video surveillance footage and DNA evidence from the crime scene at her Arizona home. There are several theories about the kidnapping and even suspicion surrounding Nancy Gurthrie’s daughter Annie and her husband’s role in the kidnapping.

However, that was debunked by the authorities. Meanwhile, the Guthrie family has asked for privacy as the investigation is progressing. Turns out, Nancy Guthrie’s close friends have also been asked to maintain silence and not reveal any details. According to Brian Entin of NewsNation, the family has asked Nancy’s friends to keep things private.

CHILLING TWIST: Nancy Guthrie's abduction case took a chilling turn as her close friends are told to ZIP IT! More details at the link below. (📸: INSTAGRAM) https://t.co/VQ5TzolBna pic.twitter.com/2hlY0REmyO — Radar Online (@radar_online) May 4, 2026

Entin said, “We’ve heard from several that the Guthrie family has asked Nancy’s close friends to keep things private right now. You haven’t seen a lot of her close friends come forward and talk about her, which is different from other cases.”

He further added, “I also think people here are still nervous about the whole thing. For us covering it, we live in different states, but people who live here in Tucson, especially in the neighborhood, these kinds of things don’t happen, and the fact that there’s no new information and they have no idea who did it, I think people are just still nervous about the whole thing, which might be why you don’t see as many people talking about it.”

Until now, the Guthrie family has shared updates on social media, hoping for the safety of their mother. They also announced rewards for people who can help with clues to solve the case. The FBI also asked the neighbors for their surveillance footage to look for any clues and missing details that might help the case.

We’re now hearing Nancy Guthrie’s close friends were asked to stay quiet. That’s not typical in missing person cases. Usually, more voices = more pressure. So why limit them here? Strategy… or something else?#NancyGuthrie #TrueCrimehttps://t.co/pqSSvOal0V — Thinking in Cases | Criminal Psychology (@ThinkingInCases) May 4, 2026

Entin also elaborated that Nancy’s neighbors and friends have a different approach when mentioning any developments in the case publicly. Some of the neighbors remain skeptical as they feel their safety may be compromised.

He noted it’s interesting to see who talks and who doesn’t. Entin added that Nancy’s church friends were the first ones to notice she was missing. But they have not said anything else. There is a mystery around the developments in the case and no arrests so far, even when there are several clues.

Entin will discuss the case further in detail on NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, which will air on May 6, 2026, on the CW.