Nancy Guthrie’s Neighborhood President Asks Mourners to Stop Doing One Thing as Sheriff Chris Nanos Faces Removal Fear

Nearly 100 days after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said authorities are closer to solving the case but did not provide additional details, evidence, or a timeline.

His statement comes as he faces prolonged political pressure and a push for removal. County supervisors continue to question his credibility and conduct. Arizona law enforcement officials said that blood linked to Nancy Guthrie was found outside the home. They also found mixed DNA evidence. Investigators continue to test it to identify a prime suspect, despite months of work.

According to PEOPLE, Will Pew, the president of Catalina Foothills Association, sent a newsletter on May 11. In it, he asked supporters to stop leaving flowers, memorial items, and tributes outside Guthrie’s home. He said the growing crowds and roadside gatherings have created safety and maintenance concerns for residents.

CATALINA FOOTHILLS ASSOCIATION

Dedicated to preserving the unique character of the Catalina Foothills Newsletter SPRING 2026 | https://t.co/UMLdB0Ttb7 | PO Box 64546, Tucson, AZ 85728-64546 | 520-529-2169 CFA MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT 2026 Dear Neighbors: I write this… pic.twitter.com/bwqSaQG5xe — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) May 12, 2026

“Nancy and her family are rooted in Tucson and the Catalina Foothills, and she and her children and grandchildren have many close friends who are all suffering while waiting for any news of her whereabouts,” he said.

Nanos faces increased backlash for unclear updates on the alleged kidnapping case. He has repeatedly told the public that detectives continue to find leads. On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors met in a study session to discuss possible actions against Nanos. Concerns had arisen that his responses to supervisors were not submitted under oath. News4 Tucson reporter Andrew Capasso described the meeting as the “latest in a long-running saga” between the sheriff and supervisors.

Reporting from the public hearing room, he said the case will be dramatic. Only two supervisors, Matt Heinz and Steve Christie, have publicly supported a stance that could remove Nanos from office.

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Reporter Andrew Capasso also addressed the matter in a YouTube clip. He said the supervisors met privately with attorneys in executive session to determine the next step.

Capasso explained the big issue involved responses to supervisors’ questions that were not answered under oath. Matt Heinz reportedly cited an old law suggesting an office could be vacated under certain circumstances related to official responses and transparency.

“He simply says there is a lot on the line,” Capasso said of Heinz. “He says the board is doing everything it’s allowed to hold the sheriff accountable, and it might not be anything at all.”

Several potential actions were reportedly discussed in the private session. These ranged from a vote to remove the sheriff to a resolution of no confidence.

Supervisors continue to question Nanos’s handling of the Nancy Guthrie case. In response, he has asked the public to trust his team. He says investigators are making real progress in one of Arizona’s most high-profile cases.

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His supporters continue to claim that withholding details is standard practice in active criminal investigations. They say it is necessary to protect sensitive evidence and potential leads.

According to The Sunday Guardian, Nanos continues to claim that investigators remain fully committed to solving the case. He has stated that the investigation will not go cold. However, public updates have become less frequent in recent weeks.

Former FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jason Pack said that forensic genealogy could ultimately play a key role in solving the case. Investigators are reportedly focusing on several major forensic processes. These include DNA sequencing, family tree tracing, elimination comparisons, cross-laboratory and forensic verification.

According to reports, the 84-year-old Nancy was last seen on Jan. 31, when she arrived home in Tucson, Arizona, a safe and quiet neighborhood, after which she disappeared on Feb. 1.

As panic grew, Nancy Guthrie’s family members immediately called 911, and U.S. Border Patrol agents arrived at the scene and began their search.

Disclaimer: All information in this story are acquired from secondary sources. Inquisitr is not responsible for them.