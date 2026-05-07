Nancy Guthrie Mystery Gets a Mindhunter Connection: How the Netflix Thriller is Helping in the Investigation

The mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie now carries a real-life Mindhunter connection with Dr. Ann Burgess offering her professional perspective on the case.

The 84-year-old mother of the NBC host Savannah Guthrie has been missing for nearly 100 days, as investigators continue to look for leads that might help locate her whereabouts and identify potential suspects in the case that has shocked the country.

While the probe into the case continues, journalist Brian Entin reached out to Dr. Ann Burgess to weigh in. Dr. Burgess is a renowned psychiatric nurse and researcher whose pioneering work helped the FBI in profiling violent offenders, and on whom the Netflix show Mindhunter is partially based.

For those unversed, Mindhunter is an American psychological thriller television series created by Joe Penhall. It is based on the 1995 true crime book of the same name.

The show is set in the 1970s, when two FBI agents, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), form the Behavioral Science Unit in the FBI and expand the scope of criminal science by studying and analyzing the psychology behind murder and getting uncomfortably close to real-life serial killers. Ford and Tench team up with Dr. Wendy Carr (Anna Tory), a psychologist inspired by Dr. Ann Burgess.

In the 1970s and ’80s, Dr. Burgess formed a key partnership with the FBI when she worked closely with agents John Douglas and Robert Ressler in the bureau’s Behavioral Science Unit to study the psychology of serial killers. As part of their research, they interviewed imprisoned murderers such as Ted Bundy and Ed Kemper. Dr. Ann Burgess’ groundbreaking research on trauma and s*xual assault played a major role in shaping early criminal profiling methods.

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Apart from Dr. Ann Burgess, Brian Entin also reached out to forensic and clinical psychologist Dr. Gary Brucato and criminologist and behavioral analyst Dr. Casey Jordan to share their expert analysis of the case. Burgess, Brucato, and Jordan joined Entin in his now-the CW special, NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery. Speaking with Extra,, Entin revealed that all three profilers agree that Nancy’s abductor is likely someone who knew her. They also believed that the masked individual who was caught in the security footage of Nancy’s door on the night of her disappearance might be dead already, killed by his or her boss.

Entin also shared that a rootless hair has been sent to Quantico for testing at the FBI lab. If any DNA is found on the hair, it could lead investigators to a possible suspect, he shared.

“There has never been a case like this ever. For an older person in her 80s to be abducted, it just never happens,” Entin said.

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Set your alarms ⏰ crime junkies and don’t forget The CW will be airing @BrianEntin special presentation on The Nancy Guthrie Mystery at 9 pm eastern. It will consist of a full hour of everything Brian Entin has learned about the Nancy Guthrie case. He… pic.twitter.com/tU6WMn05Xw — True Crime Belieber (@TrueCrimeBelieb) May 6, 2026

Meanwhile, FBI director Kash Patel recently blasted the Pima County Sheriff’s Department over its handling of the Guthrie case. During his appearance on the May 5 episode of the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast, Patel said the Sheriff’s Department did not involve the FBI in the investigation for four days, a claim Sheriff Chris Nanos disputed.

Patel also added that the Sheriff’s Department sent DNA evidence for examination to a private lab in Florida rather than the FBI’s lab in Quantico, thereby losing valuable time in the investigation.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, since February 1, 2026. Although investigating officials have followed multiple leads, they have yet to name suspects or make arrests.

The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for any information that might help return Nancy. The FBI has also offered a $100,000 reward.