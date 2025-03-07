Mysterious Deep-Sea Creatures Are Washing Ashore—Should We Be Worried?

Thousands can live without love, but not one without water! The saying holds since the ocean plays a significant role in sustaining ecosystems, generating oxygen, and absorbing carbon dioxide to mitigate climate change. It is also the primary food source, home to billions of underwater creatures, and the source of tourism.

While protecting the ocean is essential for global sustenance and balance, recent reports suggest that strange phenomena occur in the sea. For instance, on February 9, 2025, the rare live oarfish washed ashore on the Playa El Quemado in Baja California Sur in Mexico, causing fear and superstition among people. It is known as the “doomsday fish.”

Further reports suggest that even the sudden appearance of the oarfish, a serpent-looking fish often associated with superstitions of disaster, on another island in Mexico sparked fear. In addition, the “doomsday fish” is reportedly known as a messenger from God in Japan’s folklore, and it appears before a seismic event that can destroy the world.

This belief that seeing oarfish means a possible earthquake or a disaster of some kind became stronger after these fish were found before the tragic 2011 earthquake that shook the globe. However, as reports say, scientists like Hiroyuki Motomura say there’s no real scientific evidence to prove that oarfish appearances are linked to earthquakes.

Since its spotting, scientists and people online have been scared to death as speculations of an awful omen, maybe like a natural disaster, have been circulating online. Before we conclude, let’s learn more about the mysterious reasons behind marine spotting and the superstitions and claims that revolve around it.

Apart from the famous oarfish, anglerfish, which live in the deepest ocean waters, have also appeared. These usually don’t come to the surface at all. Still, recent sightings have concerned scientists about a possible shift in ocean marine life, possibly due to excessive water pollution, global warming, and changes in the hemisphere. While these theories have no proof, it’s fascinating and scary to see news like this.

That’s not all; mass whale standings are also making tabloid headlines. As per sources, Tasmania’s shore saw about 150 false killer whales could be seen on, with most of these humongous creatures unable to survive despite rescue efforts. While it is also sad to witness the death and suffering of marine life, these sightings are happening much more often.

Usually, whales navigate using natural water cues like sound and currents to survive and travel underwater. Still, ruthless human activities like the heavy sound of shifts and possible environmental waste that pollutes the water are acting as a way to disrupt their way. Moreover, other issues like warmer climates and climate change due to increasing human consumption of natural resources have added to the imbalance in the ecosystem.

While scientists are still researching a definite answer for the sudden shift in marine life, signs showcase something more significant and dangerous than we believe. Despite the fascinating connection to ancient myths, scientists have altered caution in the future.