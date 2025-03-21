“My Wife Was Arrested by ICE on Our Honeymoon”—Donald Trump Voter Reveals His Chilling Story!

A Donald Trump voter, whose wife was recently detained by federal immigration agents, has stated that he still does not regret siding with MAGA in November.

Bradley Bartell, who is a Wisconsin Donald Trump supporter, witnessed the arrest of his wife Camila Muñoz last month, who is a Peruvian citizen. Camila had overstayed her visa during COVID-19 but had no criminal history. She had also applied for her green card recently, something that the couple thought will be even to keep Camila from becoming a target of the Trump administration. Unfortunately, it wasn’t.

Instead, the ICE agents took her away from her husband at the airport when the couple returned from their honeymoon in Puerto Rico. However, that has not hampered Bartell’s opinion about Donald Trump. “I don’t regret the vote,” Bartell said Wednesday.

Bradley Bartell voted for Trump. Now ICE arrested his wife Camila Muñoz “I knew they were cracking down, but I didn’t think they’d go after my wife,” said Bartell Sigh… “I never thought the leopards would eat MY face,” cried woman who voted for leopards eating faces party. pic.twitter.com/Nz58YyjJnK — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) March 16, 2025

Bartell has called on his elected leader to reform ICE. Bartell has since been navigating America’s immigration system, and he discovered that the agency “never really has any information” and should be “revamped.”

“It’s all been a nightmare really, taking things as they come and moving forward,” Bartell told in his recent statement. “We have an attorney. The system for getting people through seems to be very inefficient, so it is taking longer than it should.”

Bartell also started a GoFundMe to raise $3,000 for the release of Camila from ICE custody. “This money will be used for legal support and the bond money for my wife. Any support is deeply appreciated,” Bartell wrote on his public domain page, which has raised more than $2,366 so far.

“On top of the lawyer fees, I have been informed that the bond could run upwards of 10k,” Bartell said he is also considering moving his son and himself to Peru if his wife is deported back to her home country.

After the elections, Trump promised to enact the largest deportation program in the history of the US. His anti-immigrant policy is based on a falsehood that the people who have entered the US are r—pists and m—rderers. He also claims that they are a drain on America’s economy and government resources as most immigrants are unemployed and struggle to get work and housing.

In fact, as per reports, undocumented immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than US-born citizens. In 2022, about 4.5 per cent of the workforce who were undocumented, contributed to about $75.6 billion in total taxes, as per the American Immigration Council.

This Wisconsin couple went on their honeymoon in Puerto Rico and ICE detained her on their return trip. https://t.co/jswg8iXhoC pic.twitter.com/CVjElxI2m7 — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) March 16, 2025

“We are prioritizing the worst of the worst and aliens with final removal orders. Secretary Noem’s message is clear: If you come to our country illegally, we will deport you, and you will never return,” a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security previously told about the administration’s immigration plans.

Still, Bartell does not blame Donald Trump for his administration’s expanded anti-immigration efforts. “He didn’t create the system, but he does have an opportunity to improve it. Hopefully, all this attention will bring to light how broken it is,” Bartell stated.

Surprisingly, Trump has argued that he could commit a murder and not lose the support of his base. “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” Trump said at a campaign stop in Iowa in 2016. “It’s, like, incredible.”