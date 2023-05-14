MrBeast Purchases $1.45 Million Worth Homes for Employees While Himself Living in a Modest $318K Home

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, has been quietly building a close-knit community for himself, his family, and his employees just outside of Greenville, North Carolina, according to New York Post. The 25-year-old famous YouTuber, who grew up in the modest neighborhood of Greenville, has purchased five separate homes centered around a cul-de-sac in the area.

Away from the glamour of the entertainment industry, Donaldson first purchased an average $318K home in 2018. The 3,000-square-foot two-story home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also boasts a modern kitchen with premium granite countertops, an elegant breakfast nook, and a separate breakfast room with a large pantry. The family room features a cozy ambiance with a gas-log fireplace. The house is surrounded by lush green landscape.

The ensuite bathroom comes with a double vanity, a jacuzzi tub, and a spacious shower. It lies adjacent to the master bedroom and is situated on the same floor. On the second story of the modest home lies three more bedrooms, an extra guest room, and a laundry room. There is plenty of space for entertainment throughout the property which includes a patio, a basketball court, a screened-in rear porch, and an additional storage building.

In the following years to come, MrBeast started purchasing the adjoining properties on the street by paying more than the usual mark of the real estate in the area. He purchased the second house on the street for an estimated $263,000 in 2020. Although the remaining three homes that stood on the cul-de-sac were not for sale, Donaldson purchased them for a combined $1.45 million right off the market.

One of the sellers, Aaron Bowden, who sold his home to Donaldson last year, revealed that there is just one house left on hold in the street and it is because there are school-going children living there. "My understanding is the folks who are holding out is similar to any reason why anyone would have held out — it's the best school district in the area, and they have kids in school. I wouldn't know anything for a fact because I don't walk in their shoes, but they may change their minds when their kids are out of high school and off to college," he said.

Bowden also revealed his reason for selling off his home to MrBeast. He said it was business related. "We negotiated back and forth and it had to be worth my while. And he wasn't gonna buy it if it wasn't worth his while," Bowden said. "Some people have been there for a while. Some people, like one neighbor, had only been there for maybe a year," he added. "My immediately adjacent neighbor – [she] actually grew up in the neighborhood and her parents moved to the beach. They only moved up the street. They just moved into a different house." Bowden explained how MrBeast had informed him of his plans to shift his employees and family into each of the homes.

As of November 2022, MrBeast's net worth is estimated at $100 million. Reports indicate that he was seeking investors to invest in his business at a $1 billion valuation. It is not known at this time whether he was successful in attracting investors or what the final valuation ended up being. It should be noted that while MrBeast has acknowledged that he doesn't profit off his videos, this valuation takes into account a conservative estimate of his business empire, given his tendency to reinvest his earnings into production.