Mr Beast’s Monthly Income Leaked Online and Fans Are Shocked

There are many influencers and creators on several social media platforms, but Mr Beast rules YouTube for a reason. Just as his “stage name” goes, the YouTuber has had a looming presence on the biggest video streaming platform. With his long-form and short-form content, Mr Beast has been ruling the world of YouTube for a long time.

Mr. Beast, or Jimmy Donaldson, has 363 million subscribers on the platform, and each of his videos garners millions of views. His videos include games and competitions with cash prizes, which have been trending for a long time.

Mr Beast’s Alleged Income Revealed

Recently, a screenshot of his alleged earnings was leaked online, which showed him earning millions from billion of views from his channel. ViewStats metrics from January 20 2025, to February 15, 2025, are leaked. It shows how these views translate into money. The leak claims that the popular YouTuber’s Studio page has received over 162 million watch hours and 2.688 billion views over the last 28 days.

According to this unverified leak, he made an estimated $4.23 million over the last 28 days. Therefore, his annual earnings are close to $50 million.

MrBeast’s YouTube revenue has allegedly been leaked showing he makes around $4,000,000+ monthly 🤯 (via Dexerto) pic.twitter.com/me0mZYV79q — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 17, 2025

However, fans of the creator and his channel remain unimpressed. Many say that they expected it to be more. One user said it was not as much as they had expected, and others chimed in, saying that this was way less than they had imagined.

Less than I imagined to be honest pic.twitter.com/8LS5tzNjrG — SUAREZ (@suayrez) February 17, 2025

Others, however, pointed out that Mr Beast wears many hats and must be generating income from his other YouTube channels and other commercial endeavors. According to Twitch broadcaster Tectone, 90% of a major creator’s revenue comes from advertising. Therefore, the $4.23 million may not even represent a portion of his total income. Since Mr Beast gets those a lot, this number is not the final amount he receives every month.

A co-founder of ViewStats and a member of Mr Beast’s “Ideas & Thumbnails Team” denied the screenshot’s legitimacy, referring to it as a “fake screenshot.” He allegedly said that the numbers were “close enough,” requiring just minimal revisions, despite questions about the veracity of the leak. (via Dexterto)

MrBeast’s YouTube analytics were allegedly leaked showing he makes $4 million a month pic.twitter.com/VZxDXEiqXE — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 17, 2025

One thing people online could agree on is that no matter which way you look, YouTubers are rich, and there is no denying that.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated Mr Beast’s total net worth to be almost $1 billion. His YouTube channel, companies like Feastables and Lunchly, and other commercial ventures appear to be the main sources of his fortune. There are conflicting reports on his earnings, too. Where Celebrity Net Worth assumes it is $50 Million, Forbes puts his in the range of $80-85 million annually.

Interestingly, Mr Beast’s endeavors go beyond YouTube. With more than $20 million in prize money Beast Games, in collaboration with Amazon, set multiple world records in its opening season.