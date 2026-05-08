Mother Charged for Tattooing 22-Month-Old Child, Says He “Wanted It”

Content Warning: The article mentions instances of child abuse.

A Kentucky woman has been charged with child abuse. Authorities discovered her 22-month-old child had been tattooed inside the family home.

Court and jail records were reviewed by People, showing Brook McDaniel was charged with fourth-degree assault related to child abuse.

She was booked into the Adair County Detention Center on Monday, May 4. She is being held on a $5,000 cash bond. Troopers responded to the residence in Monticello and spoke with the child’s mother, Brook McDaniel.

McDaniel told officers she was tattooing her leg at the time. She said the child accidentally placed his arm in the path of the tattoo gun. Authorities said the child had a black dot tattoo on his right forearm with redness around it.

Witnesses told troopers that McDaniel later claimed the child “wanted the tattoo” and called it a “party dot.” An officer who visited McDaniel’s Kentucky home was also concerned about the living conditions.

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Troopers described the conditions inside the house as “deplorable.” They then contacted the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The case follows a similar one from 2022 in New York, where Crystal Thomas was arrested. The 33-year-old allowed her 10-year-old to get a large permanent tattoo. The Town of Lloyd Police Department arrested her on October 4, 2022. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The artist behind the tattoo was 20-year-old Austin Smith. He was arrested on two charges. These were second-degree unlawful dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child. However, the police did not provide details about the tattoo, unlike the first case, where they said it was a “dark dot.”

Crystal Thomas was issued an appearance ticket after which she appeared in Town of Lloyd Court on November 3, 2022. Online users reacted to a Facebook update with mixed responses to her arrest.

One user subtly mocked the authorities and said, “Since when does the state get to tell a parent what they can and cannot do with their child?” Another supported the Town of Lloyd Court’s decision to press charges on the 33-year-old and said, “Did I read correctly? A parent let her 10-year-old child get a tattoo?”

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Tattoos and piercings are forms of self-expression in many cultures. They represent personal style. They also honor loved ones through memorial tattoos. These are tributes to family members, pets, or cherished memories.

Laws surrounding body modifications for minors vary across the United States. In Kentucky, tattooing a minor is illegal. It is considered a Class A misdemeanor, even with parental consent. All artists must be registered with their local health department. All tattooing must occur within a licensed studio.

The New York State Department of Health states that authorities recommend seeing a doctor before getting a tattoo or body piercing. This is especially important if you have health conditions.

Under the law, tattoo and body piercing studios must obtain permits to operate legally. Individual tattoo artists and piercers are also required to hold permits that are authentic and valid. Many other states also ban tattoos for anyone under 18. North Carolina is one example.

However, in Virginia, a minor may get a tattoo if accompanied by an adult. This is usually a parent or caregiver. Tennessee generally bans tattooing minors.

However, teens aged 16 and older may get tattoos to cover existing ones. Parental consent is required. In Georgia, tattoos for minors are only allowed under a doctor’s supervision.