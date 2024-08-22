Joe Scarborough Makes Fun of Trump's Contrasting Behavior and Calls His Campaign a Disaster

Joe Scarborough of MSNBC recently noted the difference between Donald Trump's glum demeanor at a Pennsylvania factory and the Democratic National Convention. This comes after Monday's speech by the former president and GOP candidate at a Pennsylvania factory. Trump vehemently rejected the accusation of being 'weird' and awkwardly stood for many minutes while a recording of God Bless the USA by Lee Greenwood played.

As reported by The Raw Story, Scarborough was amazed by the juxtaposition as he stated, "Donald Trump's own people are saying this is a disastrous message, it is a disastrous campaign. They even talk about his acceptance speech, the second half of his acceptance speech was a long, rambling diatribe. He had America there with him and completely let it go. That's their words, not the quote, dominant media, or the New York Times editorial page. That thing yesterday, I don't care who was covering it, that was just weird. What did I say? Insurrectionists, weirdos, and freaks, man. I don't know where that fits on that scale, but that was just strange."

Additionally, panelist Donnie Deutsch remarked that the Republican nominee is continuing to shrink as Kamala Harris gains momentum, and co-host Mika Brzezinski noted that the individuals standing next to Trump on the stage seemed uneasy as the song continued to play for many lengthy minutes. Deutsch added, "You know, he looks like a loser. He looks like he is going through the motions."

Just hours before Joe Biden was scheduled to deliver his speech at Monday's Democratic National Convention, his predecessor, Trump, leveled corruption accusations against him. During his Monday speech, he also made many derogatory comments against Harris. At one time, the spotlight was on her father, Donald Harris, an economist who had retired from Stanford University. As reported by CNN, Trump said, "He’s a Marxist professor. Can you imagine? Does anyone know that? I wonder if they knew that when they did an overthrow or a coup on Joe Biden. I wonder if they knew where she comes from, where she came from, what her ideology is. But you could see it a little bit by this wack job."

Trump mostly addressed economic issues in his over-hour-long speech in York. He characterized Harris as a 'country destroyer' and portrayed a dismal vision of a crumbling nation if she was elected in November. He said President Biden and Harris were responsible for the growing expenses, and he criticized Harris for her stance on the 'regulatory Jihad' that pertains to the power plant pollution regulations enacted by the Biden administration.

Before Trump's address, Harris had maintained a continuous lead against former president Trump in polls since becoming the Democratic presidential contender. In a poll of registered voters released Tuesday by Morning Consult, Harris had a four-point lead over Trump (48% to 44%). This is an increase from last week when the same pollster had a two-point lead. Independents, according to Morning Consult, are favoring Harris over Trump (42% to 38%), and the vice president's approval rating is creeping up to 50%. According to another survey conducted on Sunday by Ipsos, ABC News, and The Washington Post, Harris has a slight advantage over Trump among registered voters (49% to 45%) and likely voters (51% to 45%). A CBS and YouGov survey showed that among likely voters, Harris had a three-point advantage over Trump (51% to 48%).