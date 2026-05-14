Mom of 3 Killed Husband With Poisoned Cocktail — Then Wrote Children’s Book About Grief

A Utah mother, Kouri Richins, who wrote a children’s book after her husband’s death, was sentenced to life on May 13, 2026, following an intense trial that revealed shocking facts about the case.

Judge Richard Mrazic sentenced the mother to life without parole for murder, along with consecutive sentences for attempted murder, forgery, and insurance fraud. She killed her husband in March 2022.

Prosecutors claimed the husband died after drinking a cocktail laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl. The 36-year-old admitted she lured her husband, Eric Richins, with the drink and killed him to use his life insurance worth $2.2 million to resolve her financial debts.

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Prosecutors revealed she believed she was “worth more” financially if he were dead than alive, and that the insurance money could end her debts.

According to reports, Richins’ three sons expressed grief over their father’s tragic death. One son, W.R., revealed he wanted his mother imprisoned forever. He also revealed that when people talk about her, it makes him feel “hateful and ashamed.”

Another son, C.R., who was 9 years old when he lost his father, strongly stated that she should be behind bars for life, and she deserved it.

The teenager, now 13, revealed, “I think Kouri should get a life sentence because what she did is very sick. It had no reason to happen and impacted many people, including me.” Prosecutors revealed that the 13-year-old still wears his father’s clothes to school. He does this because he misses his father, who was his primary caregiver.

The third son, A.R., revealed she took away their father “for no reason other than greed” and accused her of only caring about herself and her relationships with “boyfriends.” Therapists supporting the kids read these statements to the court.

Eric’s sister, Katie Richins, revealed during the hearing that her brother had reached a breaking point and wanted to end the marriage. However, he stayed because he feared custody issues involving their children.

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She revealed she begged him to leave and move on, but he had previously consulted a divorce attorney and was worried he might not be granted sole custody.

Katie also revealed that the relationship felt like “hell” for her brother, but he decided to stay until the children turned 18 because he was worried that if he lost custody, their lives would be ruined.

Kouri was allegedly romantically involved with another man while planning the murder, as she hoped the insurance money would resolve her financial problems.

Eric’s other sister, Amy Richins, revealed she encouraged him to leave the marriage and supported him like an anchor during difficult times. Prosecutors were surprised to see the author lacked remorse, rolled her eyes, and made faces as Eric’s close members testified.

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Kouri Richins challenged the court and claimed that she would appeal for her conviction and fight against the charges, no matter how long the process would take.

She revealed she was not doing it to prove anything to the court, prosecutors, or the victim’s family, but rather to her sons, stating she would “never quit or give up” and framing her fight as being about “truth” and “injustice.”

Prosecutor Brad Bloodworth told the judge that Kouri tried to kill Eric on Valentine’s Day in February 2022, but failed. 19 days later, she made another attempt in March 2022 and succeeded by using poison to kill him.

Richins’s next court appearance will be a restitution hearing scheduled for July 31, 2026.