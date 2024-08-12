Models Swore Donald Trump Was ‘So Much Better Than the Other Older Rich Guys’ in the 90s

In 2020, Mary Jordan published The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, which disclosed the truth about Melania and Donald Trump's relationship. Discussing her book with The Guardian over the phone interview, Jordan provided some insight into Melania's initial attraction to the ex-president. Interestingly, Jordan revealed that Donald in the 1990s was perceived to have been an entirely 'different person in the 1990s.'

Jordan told the outlet, "There were actually quite a lot of women who were after him. He wasn’t in politics. He was charming and fun, not the divisive, polarizing person we know now, and if you were a model, they said he was so much better than the other older rich guys following around models." She went on to claim that Donald only wanted a beautiful lady to pose with him for the picture so he could appear in the newspaper.

Jordan continued, "This was the age of the supermodel, and if you had money, you hung around, went to parties with all these people. Trump didn’t drink, didn’t do drugs and didn’t demand much. He just wanted a gorgeous woman in the photo so that he could be in the paper, and then he would go literally back to work."

Also in 1998, Melania, a model who had immigrated to the US two years earlier, and Donald were both at a New York Fashion Week party. Donald had another appointment scheduled, but he couldn't tear his gaze away from Melania that night. He talked about the encounter with Larry King in 2005, "I went crazy. I was actually supposed to meet somebody else. There was this great supermodel sitting next to Melania. I was supposed to meet this supermodel. They said, 'Look, there's so and so.' I said, 'Forget about her. Who is the one on the left? And it was Melania."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Melania refused to give him her number when he asked for it. Instead, she asked for his number instead. Upon receiving his four phone numbers, she realized he was serious about dating. Because of it, they began dating, and the rest is history. She told Harper Bazaar in 2016, "He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn't give it to him. I said, 'I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.' I wanted to see what kind of number he would give me—if it was a business number, what is this? I'm not doing business with you."

After receiving four numbers from him, she recalled, "I was struck by his energy. He has an amazing sense of vitality." Those who knew Melania in the past often remarked that she was the anti-party girl, preferred quiet conversations or small gatherings to large gatherings, and was very particular about getting enough sleep so that she could look her best. Neither she nor the former president drank alcohol.