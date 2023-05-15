Millie Mackintosh Reveals Meghan Markle 'Ghosted' Her After Dating Prince Harry

Millie Mackintosh is spilling the beans on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship on the Mumlemmas & More with Millie & Charlie podcast. The reality star shockingly revealed that Markle ended all communication with her once she started dating the Duke of Sussex. “She cut me dead. I never heard from her again, and I never messaged her again because I felt like she kind of told me to f**k off basically in that message. Meghan Markle ghosted me, babe,” the 33-year-old Made in Chelsea alum told her podcast co-host, Charlie Boud.

According to Marca, while speaking about their short-lived friendship Mackintosh revealed that she opened up the London lifestyle for the Duchess of Sussex prior to her royal romance. "I took her to my favorite spots, and she didn't know that many people so I kind of connected her with the best places to get your nails done, like my little black book. I gave her just like all my contacts," Mackintosh explained. "We got on like a house on fire and spent the night partying and having fun and we just stayed in touch."

"We were both kind of into the same things and we probably hang out like a handful of times,” Mackintosh said, adding, “I definitely would say we were not best friends but when she was in town she would let me know and we would sometimes hangout.” The ex-friends had first met at a hotel opening in Istanbul in 2015, according to Page Six. The last icy text exchanged between the two was, reportedly, right around the time Prince Harry and Markle's relationship went public.

Markle had told Mackintosh about her relationship with Prince Harry during their final meeting. “I thought, ‘Great that’s nice for her,’" the podcaster said, adding, “I don’t know [Harry] just to clarify. I never met him. I was, like, ‘Great,’ didn’t really ask too much about him. Didn’t really think too much about it at the time. If only I had known.” The two had met for one final time at a hotel in the Cotswolds in southern England.

The reality star revealed, “I do know what it’s like to have a lot of media attention. It can be really overwhelming and it can be unpleasant, so I messaged her and just said like, ‘Hey, hope you’re OK. Thinking of you,'” Mackintosh, however, got a cold reply from Markle that put a "full stop" to their warm communication. “What I read from that message was that she maybe needed a bit of space. Maybe needed to cool off, she was angry, she was maybe under a lot of pressure … So I didn’t message her again … But I did expect that we would stay in touch,” the influencer said.

The British reality TV star believes that Markle snubbed her since she did not want to be seen with a television actress anymore. “What could I offer her at that point? She had met her prince. I was on a reality show so … I’m guessing she was like, ‘I can’t be associated with Made in Chelsea, I’m going to be royal.'”

Mackintosh revealed that she felt “a bit like s–t,” especially when she did not receive an invite to the highly anticipated royal wedding in 2018. “That was quite hurtful because I hadn’t done anything, but my name is being dragged through it in quite a negative way,” the podcaster shared while saying that the media back then carried many untrue stories about the "royal snub." “It was a bit embarrassing.” Mackintosh reveals that at present she has moved on from their friendship and doesn’t “wish [Meghan] any bad.”