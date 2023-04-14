Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Classic’ Engagement Ring From Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown's recent engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi sent fans into a frenzy after her recent post on Instagram showing off her gorgeous ring post the announcement.

Congratulations are still in order for Stranger Things actress Milli Bobby Brown as fans were in a frenzy of happiness after she announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Jake Bongiovi earlier this week. She captions her post with a lyric from Taylor Swift's hit song Lover. Brown sported a delicate and elegant low-back and deep-neck ensemble in white lace, beside the bling on her finger which according to gemologists from Page Six experts may be a round cut diamond and may be worth anywhere between $75,00-$150,000. She wore pearl drop earrings and a simple necklace. Following his now Fiance's post, Jake followed suit by captioning his post "Forever".

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Fans globally couldn't fathom how little Eleven from Stranger Things has grown to be such an accomplished young woman with her own vegan and cruelty-free cosmetic brand - Florence by Mills and have a successful start with her acting career with films like Enola Holmes 1 and 2, Godzilla Vs Kong, and upcoming blockbuster Damsel which comes out later this year. Quoting Helena Bonham Carter from the Enola Holmes franchise, "She's a force to be reckoned with".

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Because Brown and Jake are still relatively young, many of her 64 million fans have more than expressed how uncomfortable and concerned they were over Brown getting engaged at 19 to her 20-year-old boyfriend. Comments ranging from "She's just eleven" to "child marriage shouldn't be happening", the trolling has not stopped. Although, many came forward to support the Stranger Things actress in response to the backlash she was unnecessarily receiving with "it's none of your business" and even shared their personal love stories of getting engaged at her age. Reports Page Six.

Brown and Jake are one of the sweetest couples since they were rumored to be dating back in June 2021 later that year, the couple made things official in November when Brown shared a PDA picture in which Bongiovi gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek as they were enjoying their time in the London Eye.

Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

The Couple made their big Red Carpet debut back in 2022 for the BAFTA awards where they twinned in black. Brown donning a classic yet modern velvet floor-length gown with long gloves and Bongiovi sporting a dapper Tuxedo and a bowtie, he had eyes only for her throughout the night.

Bongiovi never fails to show his support in public and on Instagram. After Brown put up a post of the pair walking hand-in-hand and all smiles [cue heart eyes], she captions it with "The man!". Her beau responds in the most romantic and cheesy way possible and comments, "Babe you look stunning, lemme know when you're back in LA to get your hair done, XOXO".