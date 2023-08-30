Miley Cyrus Reveals Grueling Schedule She Followed as a "Tween" During ‘Hannah Montana’ Days

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her demanding schedule from her Hannah Montana days in an episode of her Used to Be Young TikTok series, where she explains all significant events in her life and career. Because of her lead position on the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana at the time, Miley was already a global sensation, per Taste of Country.

As per one of her old schedules that she followed when she was "12 or 13" years old, Miley was supposed to get ready at 5:30 a.m. and get her hair and makeup done for a day of interviews that began at 7:15 a.m. She also had a picture session for Life magazine thrown into the mix, along with a lunch interview with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

Image Source: Getty Images | Stephen Shugerman

Although the particular schedule Miley revealed was for a Friday, her work week did not conclude on that day. She said that she had work scheduled for the next day, Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. She would then fly home and only had Sunday off before returning to Hannah Montana filming on Monday, per Variety.

“Then the next day starts at 7 AM and ends at 7:30 PM when I fly home to probably go to the Hannah set. That's on a Saturday, and then Monday you'd be back at work in the morning. I’m a lot of things but lazy is not one of them,” Miley said with a laugh after listing off her routine days.

Miley Cyrus reacts to her daily work schedule as a 13-year-old, from 5:30AM until the evening.

Tish Cyrus, the pop star's mother, also spoke out about the demanding schedule in the background of the clip. "That truly was the next four years of your life," Tish said. Miley continued, "So, I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation," alluding to her newly-released album, Endless Summer Vacation. "You do, honey," her doting mother agreed.

Earlier in its run, Miley's Used to Be Young TikTok video series garnered attention for the singer's ongoing explanations of why she does not want to embark on another tour



In May, Cyrus stated that she most likely would not go on tour in promotion of her most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation. “That’s what people don’t really understand about touring — is the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life,” Miley said of the exhaustion that comes from touring.

She said, “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There’s a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour." The Flowers singer added, "And once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off. I think when you’re training your ego, every single night to be active — that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

