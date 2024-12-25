Miley Cyrus Bids Adieu To 2024 With A Heartfelt Note To All

Pop star Miley Cyrus bid farewell to 2024 through an emotional and gratitude-filled social media post. The Wrecking Ball hitmaker took to Instagram to share an open note to fans with a stunning photo, writing, “It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again.”

The 32-year-old further wrote, “This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me.” The Disney star noted that everything “I do I like to go ALL the way”. She further elaborates, “Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew.” Emphasizing a bit about her “heartbreaking process,” the Hannah Montana actress mentioned, “I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Miley penned the note with a lot of gratitude and revealed how this year has taught her a lot and has been really special She concluded by saying, “Thank you to everyone who has been a part of making this year so special,” she concluded. In response, fans cheered her up and filled the comments section with a lot of positivity.

A user commented, “We love being on every journey with you.” Another one wrote, “Something beautiful is coming.” Recently, Miley Cyrus spoke about her upcoming project inspired by the legendary album The Wall by Pink Floyd. According to her, the new album would take the concept of The Wall but would give it a modern twist.

Miley revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last November, “My idea was to create something like The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and a glamorous touch, filled with elements of pop culture.” She talks of a creative piece blending influences from old into something hers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Earlier this year, Miley reached significant milestones in her music career. In February, she won two Grammy Awards for her top-charting single Flowers. The song helped her win the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year, which further propelled her status as a pop icon.

By August, she made history again by becoming the youngest recipient of the Disney Legend Award. This was given to her for her incredible contributions to entertainment and her legacy with Disney.

On the personal side, Miley Cyrus continues to have a great romance with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando. On their connection, she said to the media, “He’s very similar to me.” Their bond seems strong and steady, complementing her busy and successful career.

Miley has several achievements to her name, apart from the two Grammy Awards, she also has one Brit Award, five Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, and eight Guinness World Records to her name.