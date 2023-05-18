Miley Cyrus Admits to 'Bullying' Hailey Bieber as a Kid: "I Would Be Evil to Her"

It's no secret that Miley Cyrus and Hailey Baldwin Bieber have been friends for a very long time. The singer and the socialite have known each other since they were kids. In 2018, during a Carpool Karaoke episode, the Hannah Montana alum admitted that she used to bully Hailey when they were kids.

When Miley joined Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber for an episode of Carpool Karaoke in 2018, the Flowers singer disclosed that she and Hailey weren't precisely "best friends" growing up. The pop star joined in on the model duo's harmonious car ride for a backseat rendition of her 2009 hit, Party in the U.S.A., but she also recalled her preteens with Hailey. The Best of Both Worlds singer shared that while the Cyrus and Baldwin families are close, she and Hailey's elder sister Alaia Baldwin Aranow used to bully a young Hailey when they were children. "I would be evil to her," Miley revealed in the episode, according to Sports Keeda. "She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia, and then we would lock her out of the room and be evil."

Hailey laughed as she remembered the memory, and then the Wrecking Ball singer quipped that she was just preparing the future star for life in the limelight. “I had to. It made you who you are, you know? It made you stronger,” she joked. “Now you can always take like … the trolls and s—. 'Cause I was such a troll.” And undoubtedly, there wasn't any remaining hostility between them, because Hailey joked back, “Miley was the biggest troll to me! She prepared me for this industry!” Later on in the episode, Miley conceded that she “needed little sisters to pick on to make me feel like a regular kid,” to which Hailey replied, "And that was me."

The Apple TV show is a spinoff of The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s famous segment, and it displayed a bunch of friends driving around for 18 minutes while singing one of the pop star’s first solo hits, gossiping about their childhood, and taking a lie detector test. Hailey who was 22 at the time also shared some delightful details about her relationship with musician Justin Bieber. During the episode Kendall tried to take her friend for a motorcycle ride — Hailey was prompt to leap out of the sidecar before things truly got moving — and the duo even created a secret handshake.

Unfortunately in current years, it looks like the friendship between Miley and Hailey has been corrupted. A significant dispute between Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber has been doing the rounds on the internet for a very long time. This took an unattractive turn when the Rare Beauty founder blamed Justin Bieber for cheating on her. Many celebrities unfollowed Hailey to support Selena Gomez, and one of the most prominent names on this list was none other than Miley Cyrus.