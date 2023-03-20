Michelle Yeoh's Iconic Roles Over the Years Has Seen Her Amass Massive Wealth

Michelle Yeoh is an accomplished actor who has been a fixture in the entertainment industry for several decades. She started her career in Hong Kong action films before moving on to international blockbusters and has now become a household name in Hollywood. It's no surprise that all her hard work has resulted in a massive net worth nearing almost a whopping $40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Yeoh's acting career has spanned over four-and-a-half decades, giving her ample time to build up her wealth. One of her notable early projects was the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, in which she starred alongside Pierce Brosnan. The film had a $100 million budget but earned $333 million worldwide, making it a box office hit. Yeoh's performance was so impressive that her co-star Pierce dubbed her the "female James Bond," according to Cosmopolitan.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

In 2000, Yeoh starred in her first Mandarin-language martial arts film, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The critically acclaimed film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won four, including Best Foreign Language Film. Yeoh's performance earned her a BAFTA Best Actress nomination, which further cemented her status as a versatile and talented actor. Fun fact: Yeoh didn't speak Mandarin at the time and had to learn all of her lines phonetically.

Yeoh's recent projects have been just as impressive. Her role in the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once earned over $103 million worldwide, making it A24's highest-grossing movie of all time. She also won Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy Motion Picture at the 2023 Golden Globes and made history with her win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, becoming the first Asian woman to win a leading film acting award.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Gareth Cattermole

In an episode of the Los Angeles Times's The Envelope podcast, Yeoh spoke about dealing with people who were telling her to retire from her craft just prior to accepting the lead role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She reflected on the fact that as actors get older, the roles get smaller and they get relegated to the side more and more. However, Yeoh refused to let anyone tell her what to do and embraced the lead role, which allowed her to tell a meaningful story.

Yeoh has also had success in television, with roles in popular franchises such as Star Trek: Discovery and The Witcher: Blood Origin. According to Showbiz Galore, Yeoh reportedly earned $70,000 per episode for her role in The Witcher: Blood Origin, which adds up to approximately $420,000 for the entire season.

Yeoh's talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed, and she has received numerous accolades for her work over the years. In addition to her recent award wins, she has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was awarded the Excellence in Asian Cinema Award at the 2018 Asian Film Awards.