Michelle Obama Reveals What Was Inside Melania Trump’s Mystery Gift Box During an Awkward Inauguration Day Encounter

Michelle Obama and Melania Trump made headlines in 2017 after their interaction during the 2017 inauguration ceremony. The internet dubbed their interaction as “awkward” at how Michelle reacted when Mrs. Trump handed her a mysterious gift.

The interaction took place on the 2017 Inauguration Day when Trump was supposed to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. In the video that went viral on the internet, Barack and Michelle can be seen standing at the front steps of the White House as they waited to greet Donald Trump and his wife.

Trump entered the venue in a car with Melania who was seen carrying a mysterious blue box with a ribbon tied around it. Mrs Trump could be seen making her way up the stairs to greet the Obamas.

She later, handed over the box to Michelle, who was clearly confused by the unexpected gesture. This interaction between the two women piqued everyone’s curiosity back then. People on the internet started wondering what the blue box contained.

Michelle appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show as a guest in 2018 when she revealed exactly what the mystery box contained. During the interview, the talk show host recalled the day that Donald and Melania moved into the White House and questioned what the box contained.

The former first lady revealed that the box was from Tiffany’s and contained a “lovely frame.” Michelle also went on to explain why she looked so disoriented after she was handed the gift.

The 61-year-old revealed that events like these are always coordinated in advance and there’s a “protocol” set in place. “I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here,” she added.

She also noted that gifts have never been exchanged in the past on the Inauguration days. Michelle shared how she was confused at the moment as she shared, “I’m sort of like OK. … What am I supposed to do with this gift?”

Michelle’s dilemma only got worse when she realised “no one would come” to grab the gift from her. She explained how she did not know if she was supposed to take the picture with the gift in her hand.

The mother of two revealed how her husband “saved the day” by coming to her rescue. “See, he grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one,” Michelle explained.

Donald Trump is scheduled to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States today. The ceremony is set to take place at the Capitol with several high-profile political figures. Michelle Obama will not be in attendance at the ceremony while Barack’s presence is confirmed.

The couple’s office released a statement a few days ago revealing that the former first lady will not be attending the ceremony. The reason behind her absence at the event was not stated.

This won’t be the first event Barack has to attend without his wife’s company. Michelle was notably also absent at Jimmy Carter’s funeral which took place at the beginning of the month. Recent reports also claim that Michelle is missing Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony “deliberately.”