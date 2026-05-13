Michael Wolff Says Melania Trump’s Unusual Public Behavior Is Turning Her Into a White House ‘Liability’

Popular Trump critic Michael Wolff has once again grabbed the spotlight for his recent claims against First Lady Melania Trump.

Wolff has written several books about the 47th president and his family, including Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. He recently claimed that Melania is becoming a political “liability” for the White House after a series of public statements and appearances.

Wolff spoke on The Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump’s Head with Joanna Coles. He noted the former model has recently made public appearances on her own, away from Donald Trump. The president has been dealing with several issues, including pressure over the U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran and the Epstein Files scandal.

In the podcast, Michael Wolff claimed Melania Trump may be acting in quiet opposition. He said this was driven by her “strategic absences.” He also pointed to her increased charitable efforts to shape the media narrative. The focus then shifted to Melania Trump’s Washington Post Mother’s Day op-ed, written ahead of Mother’s Day.

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According to The Independent, the article has drawn strong criticism from some readers. They described it as “tone deaf” and a “disgrace.” In the piece, the First Lady referred to mothers as “the foundation” of American democracy. She called them the “first teachers of empathy, aspiration and discipline.”

She also wrote that modern feminism has encouraged women to put careers above family responsibilities. She argued that this has harmed the nation.

“The honor of motherhood after years in which feminism often placed career above family, with consequences to our nation.” Melania Trump wrote in the letter.

Michael Wolff said the essay felt more like a branding move than a heartfelt personal statement. He described it as rehearsed rather than genuine. “It’s all about how she sees her future business, the Melania business,” Wolff said.

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Similarly, co-host Joanna Coles pointed out that the article was filled with clichés and contradictions. She noted it praised family while also promoting self-care and feminism. It did not mention Donald Trump or key family members.

“It doesn’t once mention her husband,” Coles added. “What family is she talking about?” The duo then discussed the inconsistent tone of the piece. They noted that Melania Trump supports motherhood and family values. Yet she appeared distant from her own family life.

Coles called it “vague” and said “it made no sense” for Melania to publish such a “poorly written piece”. She highlighted how The Washington Post has lost credibility and that several journalists had left the outlet.

She also suggested that Melania Trump’s piece may not have been proofread before release. She added that nobody was impressed with it. “It’s just nonsense. I mean, let’s call it for what it is,” she added.

Previously, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung issued a statement to the Daily Beast dismissing Michael Wolff as a “fraud.” He accused Wolff of constantly making up false stories against the Trump administration.

According to several media outlets, online reaction to Melania Trump’s Mother’s Day piece was mixed. However, most of them were dismissive and critical. One of the readers also mocked The Washington Post and its current credibility.

“The Washington Post was once a great newspaper and my reliable companion every morning. Now it’s this,” the user said.

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“She lives a life of excess and materialism and she’s telling mothers—some who work two and three jobs—to do more at home but make sure they take time for self care?… What a disgrace,” another user wrote.