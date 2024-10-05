Michael Moore Cautions Kamala Harris About a Move That Could Be Risky for Her Election Campaign

While the presidential race remains uncertain currently, Kamala Harris has been receiving advice from strategists and activists who are concerned about her presidential election campaign. Recently, at a campaign event in Michigan, filmmaker Michael Moore warned Harris about a possibly disastrous mistake she might make in the final four to five weeks before Election Day in November. However, Moore has often criticized Donald Trump and he believes that Harris has a good chance to win in the upcoming elections.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

Moore said, “If you know to really read the polls, or if you have access to the various private and internal polling being conducted by and shared only amongst the elites, Wall Street, and Members of Congress, then you already know that this election was over weeks ago.” He cautioned that campaigning with Liz Cheney in Wisconsin isn’t helping Harris with progressives and might lower her chances in the election, as reported by HuffPost. “Another mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks is if Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” he wrote, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Michael Moore thinking Kamala is too centrist is one of the best endorsements possible for Kamala Harris https://t.co/EiEEh36DUL — Bim Richardson (@BimRichardson) October 4, 2024

He said it could lower her voter turnout. "This, too, could reduce or depress the vote for Harris, especially among the base. I know many of you don’t want to hear that, but I’m just trying to warn you that the actions of party hacks and pundits have consequences,” he wrote. Moore further said, “Biden’s continued funding and arming of the Netanyahu regime has already depressed the Michigan vote." However, he also said that a new era is starting where being Caucasian is just one option and no longer the dominant one in the world.

Moving to the center will pick up more votes than lost on the loony left. — ResIpsaBuckeye (@ChicRexArch) October 4, 2024

He said that being too confident about a Harris win could also be risky. Moore wrote, “An aggregate of top polls as of today shows that Harris will defeat Trump in the Electoral College count by 270 to 268, but I think we need more. We need to ensure that Trump loses in a landslide." The director later explained several ways Harris could win if she can get regular nonvoters to show up at the polls. He wrote, “All we need is just a few thousand of them to show up — just this once — to make a difference: To cut taxes for all working people, to make the rich pay theirs, to keep the government off women’s bodies."

I will say this. I do kind of get a 2016 vibe right now, in which the whole media and pop culture is rallying around Harris, on the surface things seem to be going great for her, looks like a lock, then out of nowhere, Trump wins. It kind of does have that vibe, hope I'm wrong — Larry Hockett, baseball lifer (@LarryHockett88) October 4, 2024

He concluded his post by stating, “If there ever was an election where the totally unexpected and crazy could happen, this is already that election. Assume nothing. Take zero for granted. Work to prevent the worst results and prepare to make a possible Trump presidency a complete failure." Meanwhile, CNN’s Harry Enten also raised concerns about a troubling sign for Harris. According to Mediaite, he pointed out that assessing whether voters feel the country is headed in the right direction reveals a challenge for Harris’s campaign. He noted that only 28% of Americans believe the U.S. is on the right path.