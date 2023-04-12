Michael Jordan's Record-Breaking Auction: Air Jordan 13s From NBA Finals Game 2 Sell for $2.2 Million

Famed auction house Sotheby's has reported a historic sale of memorabilia by "His Airness," Michael Jordan. NBC Chicago reported that the legendary NBA player's Game 2 sneakers worn during the Bulls' 1998 playoff run, which is also referred to as "The Last Dance," sold for $2.24 million at a private auction organized by Sotheby's.

During the 1998 Game 2 on the road against the Utah Jazz, Jordan scored 37 points to lead the Bulls to a 93-88 win and even up the series at 1-1. Following the fantastic win, he reportedly signed the Game 2 sneakers in silver marker before gifting them to a Utah Jazz ball boy. The Chicago Bulls went on to win the series in six games, securing the franchise's third consecutive title and sixth overall - all during Jordan's tenure.

Another historic day at #SothebysNewYork! Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s from the famous ‘The Last Dance’ season sold for $2.2 million, setting a new world record for the most valuable sneakers ever sold. pic.twitter.com/myK5uWZVBE — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) April 11, 2023

"The historic sneakers were worn during the most recognizable season of Jordan's storied career, which helped secure his legacy as the greatest basketball player of all time," Sotheby's said. The auction house tweeted a picture of the Game 2 sneakers that currently hold the title of the "Most valuable sneakers ever sold."

The Air Jordan 13s – which were also called "the Bred Air Jordans" as a shorthand for the black and red color scheme – were released in May 1998, right during the time of Jordan's post-season run with the Bulls. According to Sotheby's, the sneakers were among the final public releases of the Air Jordan brand during his career with the Bulls, reports CBS.

Image Source: Getty Images | Mike Powelll/Allsport

The auction house further commented, "After losing in Game 1 of the NBA Finals that year, Jordan wore the shoes in the second half of Game 2 and helped the Bulls beat the Jazz at the Delta Center by scoring 37 points. Following the game, he gave the sneakers to a ball boy who maintained the visitors' locker room and signed them as thank you for his services."

Sotheby's further revealed MeiGray, the official authenticator of the NBA, used photo matching to verify if the sneakers originally gifted to the ball boy after the game was the real deal, reports TMZ. Jordan's final season with the Bulls was known as the "Last Dance," and it was also the title of an ESPN documentary featuring the time period of Jordan's career during his twilight season.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo By Ezra Shaw

The world record sale comes just days after the movie Air, starring Ben Affleck as Nike founder Phil Knight, and Matt Damon, portraying talent scout Sonny Vaccaro, hit theatres. The Game 2 sneakers are also among the most expensive Jordan items ever sold, trailed by Jordan's game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the same finals series that sold for $10.1 million. The sale of the shoes beat out Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1s, which sold for $1.8 million, and Jordan's game-worn Nike Air Ships, which sold for $1.472 million in 2021.