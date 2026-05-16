Michael Jackson’s Alleged ‘Second Family’ Accuses Him of Child Abuse in Fresh Claims: ‘My Manhood Was Taken Away’

Content warning: This article contains details of sexual abuse involving minors.

It has been over 16 years since Michael Jackson’s death, and yet the scandals and accusations keep coming in. New allegations against the King of Pop have resurfaced in May 2026.

Members of the Cascio family, who once described themselves as Jackson’s “second family,” spoke to 60 Minutes Australia and claimed the singer sexually abused them. They are now suing Jackson’s estate .

The interview, which aired on May 10, featured siblings Eddie, Dominic, Aldo, and Marie-Nicole Cascio.

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According to Unilad, the siblings claimed that Jackson groomed and sexually abused them over 25 years after befriending their father, hotel manager Dominic Cascio Sr., in the mid-1980s.

Jackson allegedly showered them with gifts, private jets, and undivided attention, but his motives were not as pure as he portrayed them. Dominic said:

“When you have the biggest superstar in the world in the 80s that wants to be your friend, you’re vulnerable and easily manipulated.”

Eddie added:

“My parents were young. For them to have such a big celebrity want to be friends with them, they definitely felt special, and so did we.”

The siblings claimed that he made an inner circle called “The Applehead Club” to abuse them. Edward said that Jackson started abusing him when he was only 11 years old, when he was on his Dangerous Tour in 1993. He said:

“We were on tour, and that’s when Michael started to get closer and started rubbing me on my legs. I was sitting on his lap, and that’s when the first kiss happened, where he kissed me on the lips.”

He then alleged that after the first instance, the molestation happened “almost every night” and by the age of 16, he started “penetrating” him. He shared:

“My manhood was taken away, as well as my childhood.”

The interview also included allegations from other siblings.

Dominic claimed that Jackson played “disturbing games” with him, including one called “b–ty rumble.” In this game, Jackson would lay him n-ked on top of him with their genitals touching and shaking him.

Aldo claimed that Jackson molested him while playing video games in bed. He said:

“I had no idea what s-x was. I had no idea that this was inappropriate.”

Meanwhile, Marie-Nicole claimed Jackson m–turbated while she was changing clothes and told her the behavior was “normal.”

The alleged abuse reportedly took place in multiple locations. These included Neverland Ranch, hotels around the world, and even the Cascio family home. According to the siblings, their parents had no idea what was happening with them.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s estate lawyer, Marty Singer, has denied the allegations. In a statement shared with 60 Minutes Australia, he said:

“This lawsuit is a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family who have hopped on the bandwagon with their brother Frank who is already being sued in arbitration for civil extortion…”

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Prior to these shocking allegations, the Cascio family had always defended Jackson during his lifetime and even after his death. In a 2010 interview with Oprah, the siblings said there were “never any improprieties” between them and Jackson.