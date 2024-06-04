Michael Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, and Other Celebrities Were Named in the Infamous Epstein Documents

The Jeffrey Epstein controversy took a wild turn at the beginning of 2024 as more than 900 pages of confidential court records were made public. These documents were a major part of the 2015 lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, per CBS News. The disclosure was overseen by Judge Loretta Preska, who highlighted several biggies in them. Among the named in these documents are notable public figures, including Prince Andrew, former US President Bill Clinton, and former President Donald Trump. Both Prince Andrew and Clinton have consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein's illicit actions. With the revelation of the confidential court documents, the details of the infamous Epstein scandal came back into the limelight, with major conversations around it sparked by several high-profile names.

Notable individuals from the world of film, such as George Lucas, acclaimed scientist Stephen Hawking, and entertainment legends like Michael Jackson and David Copperfield, were mentioned in the papers. Some other personalities, including Pope John Paul II and Oprah Winfrey, Bill Richardson, and Al Gore, were also named in it, which many experts felt highlighted the extent of Epstein's network and influence. Despite these mentions, it is necessary to remember that the presence of a person's name in the documents does not automatically implicate these individuals in criminal acts.

Epstein, who took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial, had been a central figure in a network accused of extensive sexual abuse. Maxwell, a key accomplice of Epstein, is presently serving a sentence of two decades for her involvement in child sex trafficking. Regarding the former presidents, Trump had acknowledged his past acquaintance with Epstein, stating in 2018 that he was a known figure in Palm Beach and that they had fallen out long ago. Similarly, a spokesperson for Clinton emphasized that it has been nearly two decades since Clinton last interacted with Epstein, denying any knowledge of his criminal activities.

On July 6, 2019, Epstein was apprehended on charges related to the sex trafficking of minors across Florida and New York. Facing a potential life sentence, Epstein's situation took a dramatic turn when he was found deceased in his cell on August 10, just a month after his arrest. Epstein's case resurfaced in the public eye in 2021 during Maxwell's trial for sex trafficking. With Epstein deceased, the focus shifted towards bringing Maxwell to justice.

Visoski, as Epstein's pilot, didn't just fly Epstein himself; he also transported various renowned personalities. However, reports indicate that these celebrities were not linked to the case at hand. Regarding Clinton's involvement, his spokesperson, Angel Urena, clarified that Clinton flew on Epstein's jet on four occasions. "President Clinton took four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which were related to the work of the Clinton Foundation," Urena stated on behalf of Clinton.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 5, 2024. It has since been updated.