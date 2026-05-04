Michael Jackson’s Personal Collection Draws Intense Interest Following Biopic Release

Michael Jackson’s personal belongings will soon be up for sale, a new report says. TMZ broke the news. The upcoming auction, organized by Kruse GWS Auctions, will feature several items belonging to the King of Pop. This includes keepsakes, framed photos, and many outfits MJ himself once wore.

Speaking of outfits, a pair of crystal gloves and socks once styled by Michael are expected to be the stars of the auction. Also on offer are a red leather fedora and a pair of loafers MJ wore and signed in silver ink, the outlet reports.

Interested fans can also get their hands on the military jacket the “Billy Jean” singer wore in the early 1990s during his Eastern European tour. The auction will also feature a signed letter to “Bill” with a photo of MJ, too.

Michael Jackson's personal items up for sale … but fans are going to have to keep an eye on the clock — and if they see a higher bid, they'll have to just beat it! Take a look: https://t.co/oZHwUFAfZI pic.twitter.com/kMsaNHgVAt — TMZ (@TMZ) May 1, 2026

There is no doubt that bidding will be extremely competitive, given fans’ undying love for the pop star. TMZ reports that sellers are asking at least $25K for the pair of crystal gloves. On the other hand, the starting price for the loafers and the fedora sits at a whopping $7,500 each.

The Medici Royal Family Secret Collection Auction & More is slated to begin on Saturday, May 2, at 10 AM PT.

Meanwhile, fans and social media users were quick to share their opinions about the upcoming sale online.

“Even icons get commodified. Michael’s personal items hitting the auction block feels like the final act of turning genius into merchandise thrilling for collectors, but a bit grim for legacy,” one fan noted on X, formerly Twitter.

Even icons get commodified. Michael’s personal items hitting the auction block feels like the final act of turning genius into merchandise thrilling for collectors, but a bit grim for legacy. — Emmanuel Alabi (@moviesempires) May 1, 2026

A second person said, “Can’t beat the price of history bro.” Yet a third user chimed in, saying, “Legacy like this always hits differently, it’s not just items for sale, it’s people trying to hold onto a piece of history.” A fourth user said, “Anything tied to Michael Jackson is basically priceless… this bidding war is about to get serious.”

The auction comes just days after the release of the titular biography on MJ, Michael, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop himself. The film opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics. Critics mainly take issue with the film’s choice to avoid the darker parts of Michael’s life. This includes the child s*xual abuse charges made against him.

However, the response from fans has been mostly positive. The film was directed by Antoine Fuqua. It traces Michael Jackson’s rise from his childhood in the Jackson 5 to the peak of his career during the 1988 Bad tour. The film was released in theaters on Friday, April 24.