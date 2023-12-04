In a shocking turn of events, Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan found himself at the center of an accidental collision over the weekend. The Creed star's $500k blue Ferrari collided with a parked Kia in Hollywood on Saturday night, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles. Images of the crash's aftermath showcased the Ferrari with its front fender completely removed, exposing the high-end tires with golden rims, reports TMZ.

Law enforcement from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the scene promptly. Despite the dramatic scene, there were no signs that Jordan was impaired by drugs or alcohol, as confirmed by the LAPD. The authorities did not administer a field sobriety test at the scene. Eyewitnesses reported that Michael remained tight-lipped when questioned about the incident, leaving the LAPD to request that he file a police report online. The collision occurred around 11:30 PM, causing considerable damage to both the Ferrari and the parked Kia. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and there was no additional property damage beyond the two vehicles involved. The LAPD's investigation is ongoing, with the extent of the damage and repair costs yet to be determined.

Jordan, the 36-year-old actor known for his roles in Black Panther and the Creed series, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March, just days before the release of Creed III, where he made his directorial debut. The accident, however, did not deter his rising career, as he is set to direct and star in the fourth installment of the Creed films and is also slated to appear in a sequel to I Am Legend. According to Radar Online's reports, the actor's close friendship and collaboration with filmmaker Ryan Coogler were highlighted during the Walk of Fame ceremony. Coogler, who has worked with Jordan on multiple projects, including Fruitvale Station and Black Panther, expressed his pride in Jordan's two-decade-long career.

This unfortunate incident adds a unique chapter to Jordan's life, whose journey from the start on television with The Wire to his current status as a Hollywood A-lister has been marked by dedication and hard work. As the LAPD continues its investigation, Jordan's fans await any statement or response from the actor regarding the unexpected collision.

Michael has been seen with this Ferrari on previous occasions — he was captured in 2021 walking away from it during his relationship with Lori Harvey, leaving no doubt about its ownership. The full extent of the damage and the associated repair costs for both vehicles are still awaiting determination. However, as of the present moment, neither Jordan nor his team has officially commented on the incident. Undeterred, the Hollywood star remains focused on his upcoming projects, navigating through this unexpected detour that occurred during a Saturday night drive in Hollywood.

