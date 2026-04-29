Mexican Man Posed as Border Patrol Agent to ‘Disrupt Deportation Missions’, Pleads Guilty

A Mexican man identified as Jaime Ernesto Alvarez-Gonzalez has pleaded guilty to impersonating a Border Patrol agent in the US, and following federal immigration officers in an attempt to divert them from their deportation missions in Southern California.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California, on Jan. 8, 2026, Alvarez-Gonzalez followed real Border Patrol agents who were conducting immigration enforcement in San Diego’s Linda Vista neighborhood.

Alvarez-Gonzalez reportedly drove a black Ford F-150 that appeared to be an undercover Border Patrol vehicle. The vehicle’s license plate displayed the word ‘Federal Truck’. However, it was misspelled as ‘Ferderal’.

He also used a Border Patrol sticker on the windshield, a radio communications antenna on the roof that did not work, and a light bar on the dashboard. Alvarez-Gonzalez also hung handcuffs from the rearview mirror.

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Alvarez-Gonzalez also wore a thin green line baseball cap and a face mask, which supporters of the Border Patrol usually wear. Prosecutors revealed that he had made a recording where he claimed that he was actively on the lookout for federal agents involved in deportation missions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol.

The real Border Patrol agent whom the defendant was following aborted his mission after falsely assuming that a legitimate federal law enforcement officer was responding. According to the prosecutors, the actual agent believed it best to deviate from the mission and “deconflict” for safety and security reasons.

For context, “law enforcement deconfliction is a process to prevent conflicts between different agencies or officers by sharing information about planned operations, such as surveillance or execution of warrants, to avoid having multiple officers/agents from different agencies working simultaneously in the same area,” the US Attorney’s Office explained in its press release.

When Alvaraz-Gonzalez was confronted by real Border Patrol agents, he reportedly “shouted obscenities and demanded agents leave the community of Linda Vista,” revealed prosecutors. Three additional cars arrived and began harassing and chasing departing agents on the highway. The defendant recounted the incident on video and claimed that he called in for “reinforcements.”

The US Attorney’s Office said that Alvarez-Gonzalez had overstayed his US tourist visa “decades ago” and that he has “no legal status” in the country. He also had a fake FBI badge.

On Jan. 14, ICE-ERO arrested him for his illegal status in the US.

Investigators found he illegally possessed three firearms: a Glock 26 pistol, an AR-style rifle, and an AK-style pistol. He reportedly traveled to Houston, Texas, to possess firearms at a gun range illegally.

On April 28, Alvarez-Gonzalez pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of impersonating a federal agent and three counts of illegally possessing firearms.