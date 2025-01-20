Meri Brown Claims Unequal Treatment in Family Fund

The latest episode of Sister Wives brought to light a heated dispute over the division of family assets. Meri Brown alleged she was treated unfairly when it came to the family fund and property distribution.

During Sunday’s episode, Meri, 53, didn’t hold back from opening up about her frustrations over not receiving an equal share of the family’s Coyote Pass property. She told her friend Jen that her ex-husband, Kody Brown, gave her a justification for giving her less land because she only has one child, Leon.

“Kody has actually said this: ‘Because I only have one child, I am not entitled to an equal portion of the property,’”> Meri revealed. She argued that though she had fewer children than her sister’s wives, her contribution has been equal to the family fund.

Meri claimed family funds were used to pay for the college tuition and car payments of most of the Brown children. Unfortunately, Leon was left out.

“I paid for Leon’s college,”Meri said. She also added that she had to pay for her child’s car payments without any help from the family fund. Jen supported Meri’s claims as she pointed out: “That money paid out for the majority of the kids’ colleges, but not Leon’s.”

Meri isn’t aware of the exact breakdown of the family funds. However, she stuck to her belief that her child’s needs were not at all taken care of.

Kody, 55, brushed off Meri’s complaints. He called them “water under the bridge.” He added, “I don’t even want to discuss it. Meri can do all the complaining about whatever happened that she wants.”

While Meri argued for her share of the property, Kody made moves to list Coyote Pass for sale without informing her or Janelle. Both women have since hired attorneys to protect their rights to the land.

Meanwhile, Christine Brown, who left the plural family in 2021, relinquished her portion of the land to Kody and Robyn after her divorce. She kept the money that came from selling her Arizona home.

Talking about her years of emotional and financial contributions to the marriage, Meri concluded: “I think it’s fair [I get] the property investment. I think it’s fair that I walk away with that, at least.”

Taking to Instagram, Meri shared an interesting post with the caption: ‘Let’s get salty.’ She even tagged her friend Jane in the post. Users were seen commenting surprised as they couldn’t believe Kody saying that. One of them wrote, “Absolutely unbelievable he said that. No excuse whatsoever.” Praise poured in for Jane as one user wrote, “Y’all’s sitting there on the porch talking was the best thing in this episode. Jenn is a phenomenal BFF.”

With these battles coming to light, the episode is a sharp example of the tension between Kody and his former wives.