Meri Brown, a prominent figure on TLC's Sister Wives, has been an integral part of Kody Brown's polygamous family since the beginning, navigating through numerous highs and lows by his side. Despite this, she has been out of her plural marriage for several months now after getting separated from Kody. While Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, Kody's other former wives, still regard themselves as 'sister wives,' Meri has gone on the record to clarify that she no longer has any sister wives. Cheat Sheet reported that Meri is proudly identifying herself as single, a cautious choice that she wishes to convey to the viewers.

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Says Kody Brown Fell into 'Dark Place' Amid His Failing Marriages

In a recent sneak peek of the upcoming Sister Wives tell-all episode, Meri made a shocking revelation. She spoke about her complete disconnection from the Brown family. Furthermore, engaging in a candid conversation with host Sukanya Krishnan, Meri disclosed that over the past decade, her best friend Jenn has been the only individual she's placed her utmost trust in, according to TODAY's report. When Krishnan inquired further about why Meri doesn't share the same sentiment towards her former sister wives, the discussion took a different turn. "They don’t have my back. Oh, by the way, I don’t have sister wives, just FYI," Meri replied.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Meri further elaborated on the dynamics of sister wives, stating that the notion of a 'sister wife' is only valid if the various women are married to the same man. However, Meri seems to be interested in exploring ways to have a deeper bond with Robyn Brown. Despite the twists and turns in their shared experiences, these two women appear to have managed to sustain a meaningful friendship over the past years. Additionally, Robyn has always been outspoken about her sincere wish for Kody and Meri to mend their strained relationship, a sentiment that was visible during Sister Wives season 18. Nevertheless, the complexity of their situation does have some roots in Robyn's romantic relationship with Kody.

Also Read: Sister Wives' Meri Brown Makes Her Dramatic Makeover Debut and Poses With Her New Partner

On the other hand, Christine has been clear in expressing her sentiments regarding Meri, making it clear that she has no intention of developing a friendship with her. The apparent lack of desire to have a bond with Meri has sparked speculation among certain fans, who believe that there’s a sense of resentment directed toward Meri. Meanwhile, Janelle holds the perspective that she doesn't share common ground with either Meri or Robyn. Despite this, she maintains an open stance, affirming that she holds no feelings of enmity or ill will towards anyone within their familial circle.

'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says Kody Didn’t Respect Her (Exclusive) | E! News pic.twitter.com/Uneamj3irD — Random Videos (@randvideos) December 8, 2023

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Files Permit to Remodel His $1.8 Million Love Nest With Wife Robyn

Meri seems undisturbed about parting ways with her sister wives. With her plans to shift from Arizona to Utah, she has expressed a newfound sense of happiness. She also said that she feels less isolated by spending the majority of her time in Utah. Her positive stance for this change was evident even in previous interviews where she discussed her longing to spend more time in her home state.

More from Inquisitr

'Sister Wives' Fans Wonder if Kody Brown Actually 'Melted Down' Meri Brown's Wedding Ring

All the Signs Pointing to Trouble Brewing in 'Sister Wives' Kody and Robyn Brown's Marriage