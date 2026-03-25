Melania’s Walk with Humanoid Robot Prompts Reactions from Mary Trump and Newsom

First Lady Melania Trump’s appearance on the second day of the ‘Fostering the Future Together’ Summit made headlines and how. Melania entered the venue with a humanoid robot named Figure3 by her side, prompting a meme fest online.

The guest list for the Fostering the Future Together Summit at the White House included First Spouses from 45 countries, and Melania Trump addressed the role of artificial intelligence in education at the event.

Headlining the series of memes online was Donald Trump’s estranged niece and author-psychologist, Mary Trump. She posted a clip of Melania walking with a humanoid at the event, and she wrote jokingly on X (formerly Twitter): “Melania Trump (r) walks next to a robot (l).”

Melania Trump (r) walks next to a robot (l). pic.twitter.com/c4dZtYEWVg — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 25, 2026

Meanwhile, California Governor and longtime Trump critic Gavin Newsom shared a series of memes mocking Melania Trump’s viral walk moment with the humanoid. The official account for the press office of Gavin Newsom shared this clip and captioned it, “Introducing the TrumpBot 3000! #MadeInCalifornia.”

Newsom also reacted to another video of Melania Trump from the event, suggesting the use of humanoid robots as teachers. “Let’s inspire our children to build new platforms, create new industries, and optimize production across all sectors, from media and fashion to health and defense. Let’s Foster the Future Together,” the First Lady said during her speech. Reacting to Melania’s suggestion, Gavin Newsom wrote in a separate X thread, “…how about no.”

In addition to the aforementioned memes, Newsom added another one to his feed. In the post, he took a jab at Donald Trump. “The new Trump body double is looking a little paler than normal. Not so sure about this version,” he captioned the post.

The new Trump body double is looking a little paler than normal. Not so sure about this version … pic.twitter.com/Abgvm2N0ke — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 25, 2026

A section of the Internet churned out memes quick but the subject of mockery was not the First Lady. Some netizens drew comparisons to Joe Biden and the humanoid’s walk. “Melania and the Joe Biden bot,” an Instagram user commented on Melania’s post. “Is that Joe Biden?” another user jokingly added. A third added, “Robot walks like Biden!”

At the Summit, the First Lady said, “The future of AI is ‘personified’ – it will be formed in the shape of humans. Very soon, artificial intelligence will move from our mobile phones to humanoids that deliver utility.”

In a statement shared by the White House, Melania Trump was quoted as saying this about the use of AI in education, “We are obligated to ensure that our children become the most technologically fluent and highly educated generation in the world. In doing so, the United States will secure long-term economic superiority. This will drive GDP expansion, attract global investment, and put our nation in control of arguably, the most important asset in the future – Intellectual Property.”

“Let’s inspire our children to build new platforms, create new industries, and optimize production across all sectors, from media and fashion to health and defense. Let’s Foster the Future Together,” read another excerpt from the statement the White House shared.

Addressing the guests at the summit, Melania Trump said, “This technology may reset the modern world order and rebalance power. Your children must be prepared to ascend within this framework. Our coalition can make this vision real by supporting concrete initiatives that equip young people with the skills they need – invest, expand access, and foster new opportunity.”