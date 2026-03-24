Melania Trump Refers to Guests as ‘Human Capital’ – Draws Criticism for New Speech

After delivering a speech at the Fostering the Future summit on Tuesday, Melania Trump faced a wave of disapproval. Everything about her speech — from the wording to the tone of her voice — was attacked as some people took to social media to post their criticism, the Irish Star reported. One phrase in her speech, in particular, stood out and sparked condemnation.

“This room is filled with human capital,” the First Lady said. She asked the leaders to harness their power to “elevate your children, to empower your people, and to accelerate your economies.” It was the remark about human capital that sparked outrage.

Speaking at the US Department of State, Melania asked nations to work together to help children’s education and helping them to access to technology. She also said that their vision included equipping the next generation find the In the room were heavyweight technology companies such as Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft. Her counterparts who were there included the first ladies of Ukraine and Israel, Olena Zelenksa and Sara Netanyahu, respectively.

Melania Trump: “This room is filed with extraordinary human capital” pic.twitter.com/oitUEGCmMQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2026

Soon the clip was shared online, and it went viral. But, it wasn’t the overall content of the message that gripped netizens. It was her phrase “human capital” and how she said it that had them up in arms. They said that Melania sounded corporate and even dehumanizing, and that the phrasing was inappropriate. The attacks landed, especially because the focus of the summit was on children.

“Extraordinary human capital” hits particularly sinisterly considering she and her husband are all up in the Epstein files,” one person wrote. Some also mocked Melania’s structure and pacing. They were not fans of how quickly she welcomed and listed the participating countries to the Beach Boys “Kokomo” lyrics. The song comparisons included posts like, “Was she doing some Beach Boys Karaoke?” And one user commenting, “Worst. Cover. Of. Kokomo. EVAR. [sic]”

Melania Trump opens her Fostering the Future Global Summit. Olena Zelenska and Sarah Netanyahu are among the spouses here pic.twitter.com/friRaXlIoI — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) March 24, 2026

Others criticized her pronunciation and her delivery. Said one, “Almost unbearable to watch and listen to. I attempt to watch and hear @FLOTUS. But it’s very difficult.” A critic also wanted to know, “30 years in this country and $40 million from Amazon and she still can’t speak English or find a tutor.”

However, there were also those that supported the First Lady. They praised her vision of helping children as honorable. A supporter said, “FR, I loved her passion for change!” One person also stated, “Love our First Lady and her commitment to children’s causes; not only in our great nation but globally.”

The Fostering the Future initiative is inspiring countries to work together for the greater good of children. As Melania said in a speech earlier this year, “My mission now is much more important than to be on the covers of any magazine. I’m very proud what we’ve achieved with the Take It Down Act, with legislation for Fostering the Future… That’s much more important to me.” But one two-word phrase almost overshadowed her entire speech on Tuesday.