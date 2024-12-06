Melania Was Asked If Donald is a ‘Control Freak’ After They Got Married—Her Response Was Surprising

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump have been married for nearly two decades now, so the former model can safely attest to Donald’s demeanor at home. In a resurfaced interview, the couple opened up about their relationship after CNN’s Larry King met up with them for their first appearance since their lavish January 2005 wedding and asked if Donald was a 'control freak.' “I don't think he's a control freak. He's [a] perfectionist,” Melania answered.

Seemingly not convinced, King pressed into the matter and questioned her more about Donald’s demands. The former First Lady’s wise response left many stunned. She was considerate of her husband’s high-pressure business while not completely ruling out his demands but stated that at home, the couple were 'equal.' Melania said, “I don't think so. Maybe he makes demands in his business because he needs to. You know, he's kind of a general. He needs to have people in line. But not at home. We are very equal in the relationship, and that's very important.”

Furthermore, the Slovenian native enlightened King and the audience as to what kind of woman Donald needed her to be. She disclosed that with the president-elect, one needed to be self-assured and strong. “You need to be very strong and smart and, you know, he needs to know that he could rely on me sometimes,” Melania explained, adding that the couple share a lot of stuff. “I don't think he's a control freak at all,” she confirmed of her billionaire beau.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump before their Liberty Hall performance. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | PBS)

The political couple also got candid about their first meeting and the 'great' chemistry that followed. The future President shared that he was scheduled to meet another model when his eyes struck Melania. “They said: ‘Look, there's so and so’. I said: ‘Forget about her. Who is the one on the left?’ And it was Melania,” Donald recalled. He and Melania were introduced to each other at New York Fashion Week in 1998. Melania noted that she felt 'something was there right away.'

Exclusive throwback video from Entertainment Tonight’s photoshoot with Barron, Melania, and Donald Trump in Trump Tower (2010) pic.twitter.com/ZymPkY6kJV — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) November 19, 2024

The 78-year-old politician is set to serve his second term in the White House following his November 5 election triumph over Democratic opposition Kamala Harris. However, Melania has been conspicuously absent from several Republican events for her husband's re-election campaign hinting at a rumored internal family drama. Yet, the world cannot help but steer its attention toward the Trumps, who will be in charge for the next four years.

On that note, several of the expansive family’s videos are storming the internet. Another video captured Donald, Melania, and their only Barron Trump, then four years old, in a family photo shoot at their New York penthouse in 2010. The throwback moment saw Barron playing with his fancy toys, the likes of a Mercedes toy car, a golden wristwatch of his mother's, and a life-sized white tiger toy. Throughout the photoshoot, Barron kept chatting with the crew and asking them questions as Melania managed him while posing for glamorous photos. Donald watched the mother-son duo from a distance occasionally commenting on their poses.