Melania Used a Handsome Military Aide as 'Arm Candy' to Punish Trump Amid Stormy Daniels Scandal

Melania Trump allegedly 'unleashed' her wrath on her husband Donald Trump after the Stormy Daniels affair scandal blew out in the media. As per The New York Times, in her book I’ll Take Your Questions Now, Stephanie Grisham, former Trump White House Press Secretary, shared that Melania apparently did everything in her power to punish her husband. “After the Stormy Daniels story broke and all the allegations that followed from other women, I felt that Mrs Trump was unleashed," Grisham opined. She cited that on one occasion, Melania chose an exceptionally handsome military aide as her arm candy for all official Capitol events. "I laughed to myself because I had seen the woman navigate dirt roads in her heels," Grisham penned.

Deep state made Trump jealous by a military aide walking Melania into the State of the Union after she got mad at him. pic.twitter.com/U0YrBIktBJ — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) September 28, 2021

Grisham recounted that at Melania's request, she and another staff member went 'shopping' in the White House military office, to look "for a good-looking aide" to accompany the first lady to the State of the Union. Additionally, she claimed that Melania, at the time, also edited out her husband from pictures and tweets. As per CNN, Melania fervently disassociated herself from the allegations and scandal. “I felt that Mrs. Trump was embarrassed and that she wanted him to feel embarrassed, too. Whether he is capable of that or not, I don’t know,” the book stated.

“I received a call from her to let me know that she wanted to drive to Air Force One ahead of her husband. She surprised me, saying ‘I do not want to be like Hillary Clinton, do you understand what I mean? Hilary walked to Marine One holding hands with her husband after Monica news and it did not look good,’ referring to Monica Lewinsky. I didn’t argue,” Grisham admitted. She further argued that Melania refused to support Donald in any capacity. "This is Donald's problem. He got himself into this mess. He can fix it by himself," she allegedly said on another occasion, as reported by The US Sun.

Melania, as per Grisham's book, also asserted, "I don’t stand next to him [Donald] because I don’t need to hold him up like she [Jill Biden] does." In light of the shocking revelations, a source told Politico, "Stephanie knows she has stirred up a hornet’s nest with this book. Stephanie has secrets about Trump that even the first lady doesn’t know. Secrets that he doesn’t want her to know.” Additionally, in the controversial work, after the January 6 Capitol riot, Melania was dubbed as the 'doomed French queen' Marie Antoinette. The former First Lady allegedly replied with a firm 'no' when asked if she wanted to tweet that "peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence."