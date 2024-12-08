Melania Trump's Weird Nickname By Secret Service Reveals A Lot About Her White House Life

Stephanie Grisham had an up-close look at Donald Trump and Melania Trump's White House existence during her five years as their top adviser, providing a unique viewpoint. In her memoir, I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, she discusses these observations. Among other intriguing disclosures, Grisham writes about the strange code names that have been given to the first family over the years by the Secret Service. One of these might cause some people to take notice. The Disney princess nickname Rapunzel was supposedly given to Melania, but not for the reasons you may expect.

According to the book, the former first lady earned the nickname "Rapunzel" from Secret Service agents due to her reclusive lifestyle, spending much of her time in the White House, with her parents, or with her son Barron Trump, reminiscent of the fairy tale character confined to her tower, as reported by The Independent. Grisham also reveals that Melania dedicated most of her days to assembling an elaborate photo album, which she reportedly considered one of her “two children,” as reported by People Magazine. Another claim highlights Melania spending two hours meticulously recreating a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the White House tennis pavilion.

Despite their seeming inconsequential, White House Secret Service code names frequently provide unexpected insights into the character of people who are being protected. Some agents even preferred assignments with the former first lady, according to Grisham's memoir, because her quiet lifestyle allowed them to spend more time with their families. In response to the allegations, Melania's administration rejected the book, saying its purpose was obvious. They said, "It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as Press Secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House."

Melania Trump was so reluctant to do public events that the Secret Service gave her a nickname, "Rapunzel," because she rarely came down from her tower. Her press office often crammed a month's worth of events into one day.



The statement added, "Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump." A report by The Independent shed light on the distinct routines of Donald and Melania during their time in the White House. According to the report, Donald started his day around 5:30 a.m., glued to cable news and firing off tweets, and Melania, waking later in her separate bedroom, focused on preparing their son Barron for school. She double-checked his homework and ensured his backpack was ready, according to two close friends of the couple.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, Melania has found herself in the spotlight more than she was during the entirety of Donald’s first term. Insiders are now hinting that she may not move to Washington full-time during her husband’s second term—a move that proves her penchant for breaking tradition. One of her first official decisions was to skip the customary handoff meeting with outgoing First Lady Jill Biden at the White House. This is a symbolic tradition where the current and incoming first ladies meet as part of the transition process, as reported by CNN. This happened when President Joe Biden hosted the incoming President in the Oval Office.