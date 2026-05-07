Melania Trump’s Stumbles During Mother’s Day Speech Spark Criticism – Netizens Call It ‘Embarrassing’

The Trump family and controversies go hand in hand, and Melania Trump is no different. The FLOTUS recently found herself at the center of online criticism after a video of her White House Military Mother’s Day event went viral.

The clip shows Melania Trump stumbling while reading her speech during the event. Now the internet is slamming the 56-year-old for not being able to read and speak properly.

In a viral X post by user Art Candee, Melania is seen reading prepared remarks alongside her husband, Donald Trump. She began by reading, “A mother is awestruck when…” and got briefly tongue-tied.

Melania Trump can’t read, yet again, at the Military Mother's Day Event at the White House. It’s been 30 years and she still can’t assimilate. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/rwmXyfRdHc — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 6, 2026

She later recovered and completed the remarks, saying, “When she welcomes her child into the world. After nine months, the miracle of life creates a fascinating bond between mother and child.”

As the clip gains traction online, critics and netizens pile on comments about her speech delivery and public speaking.

An X user wrote, “It’s been 30 years and she still can’t assimilate. Embarrassing.” Another wrote, “And supposedly she’s fluent in 6 languages? I haven’t heard one yet.”

Someone argued that “illegal immigrants speak better English” than Melania. Some even defended Melania and claimed she knows about half a dozen languages, and English is not her first language, so these things can happen.

A fan wrote, “She speaks seven languages and you mock her accent? Stop it, you sound ridiculous…”

User @The_SilentWoman said, “One of the most beautiful women on the planet, speaks multiple languages, makes a mistake and you think it’s a gotcha moment? That’s….sad.”

Geezzz, Melania is a Polyglot! How many languages can you speak? One prolly…you’re an idiot compared to her🙄 pic.twitter.com/AhjrmyQTNy — Queen King (@cherish517) May 7, 2026

However, the scrutiny behind Melania’s speech is not new. Washington Monthly explains how Melania’s accent and speech become especially important given broader political contradictions within the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

While an immigrant FLOTUS and her speech would have been a powerful symbol of America’s demography, Trump’s administration’s rhetoric surrounding immigrants makes public remarks about Melania more politically charged.

The publication also references moments where Melania reportedly said “trival” instead of “trivial,” “calculating” instead of “circulating,” and “convinced” instead of “convicted.”

Melania’s speech also garnered attention as she spoke about her husband, Donald Trump’s “empathy.” During her speech, she said with a smile, “Most know my husband as the strong commander-in-chief, but his empathy transcends the role and shapes a caring leader.”

Trump smiled after this remark, and it also triggered a wave of laughter and cheers in the room. However, the statement also drew online backlash with people having differing views.