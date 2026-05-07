Melania Trump’s ‘Empathy’ Remark About Donald Trump Draws Laughter — and Online Backlash

First Lady Melania Trump addressed the military mothers on Wednesday as part of a Mother’s Day event. Her appreciation for Donald Trump has now become the highlight of her speech and a reason for trolling.

Melania called Donald Trump empathetic in her speech while praising his leadership skills, too. This prompted an unexpected reaction in the crowd present in the East Room. Everyone started laughing after she said, “Most know my husband as the strong commander-in-chief, but his empathy transcends the role and shapes a caring leader.”

While saying this, the first lady herself was smiling, and even Trump could not hold back his smile. The moment Melania said the word empathy, it triggered a mix of laughter and cheers among military moms.

Melania continued in her speech, “The president constantly remembers each and every American soldier is someone’s child.”

MELANIA: Most know my husband as the strong commander in chief, but his empathy transcends the role– CROWD: *laughs* pic.twitter.com/S36OT51Q5q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2026

She asked the crowd to give him a warm welcome, “Distinguished guests, please join me with a warm welcome for our President, Donald J. Trump.” After Melania’s speech, Trump kissed her on the head, and they shook hands before he took over the microphone.

Attendees’ laughter at Trump being called empathetic signaled humor and disbelief. The clip went viral on social media, with many having the same reaction.

OMG. The crowd at the White House burst out laughing when Melania mentioned Trump’s “empathy.” Even Melania laughed. Painfully humiliating for the dear leader. pic.twitter.com/hxI8OPa6mQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 6, 2026

Someone asked with sarcasm, “EMPATHY… like the other German with the mustache??” Another user posted, “Even her husband finds her speech funny…. me… empathy?”

Many users made comments on her accent and joked that they needed a translation to understand the whole speech. One user added, “She has been here for 28 years and speaks like someone who has been learning English for a week.” Another one agreed, “Her accent, how long has she been an American?”

Donald Trump’s speech was all about national security, and he praised military moms and their hardships. Apart from this, Trump did not forget to bring up the ballroom project in his speech. He said it will be one of the most beautiful buildings of its kind.

Not even a captive audience can hold back their laughter at the idea of the word "empathy" being attached to Donald Trump. Mike Nellis@MikeNellis

Melania calls Trump a strong commander in chief and says, “His empathy transcends the role,” and the crowd laughs at them. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/YQdA5WPN4O — Tom Hoefling (@TomHoefling) May 6, 2026

He added that the current room wasn’t big enough to host a thousand people during the royal visit. Trump kept talking about presidents needing the ballroom. He also commented on the security it would offer, given the WHCD shooting incident.

The president also praised the military and said, “We have the greatest military we’ve ever had.” He added that the U.S. is doing very well in Iran. He said they are on track to make a deal. He joked that the military mothers would like to hear about it and even made comments on one of the military moms’ looks.