Melania Trump’s Photographer Spills Secrets—Her True Personality is Unexpectedly Shocking

As Melania Trump returns to the White House for the second term of her husband’s presidency, curiosity runs high about her plans. Recently, in her memoir, the First Lady admitted that her political opinion differs from Trump’s from time to time. In general, as well, she has become more outspoken with time. So, while people are definitely curious about her political plans, there’s more excitement regarding her return to the White House lifestyle. How does the First Lady spend her day? She must be surrounded by many housemaids all the time – that’s how most people think.

But her official photographer, Regine Mahaux revealed the truth while talking to HELLO!. There are now new insights into Melania Trump‘s fascinating lifestyle, her true personality, her everyday routine, and even her complex relationship with her husband. The First Lady is already known as a “hardworking and dedicated leader.”

Now, her photographer revealed that she wakes up at 6:30 am most mornings. “She is also making a coffee for you herself,” the staffer claimed, explaining that she is not surrounded by servants all the time as many think. Mahaux also revealed that she is actually a very kind person and “not the type that people expect when they meet her.” While she is definitely not the most popular First Lady in America’s history, Melania boasts a fair share of the spotlight on her.

Meanwhile, nowadays, people are curious about her plans after returning to the White House. Many believes that she is going to be more involved in her husband’s business this time. According to insiders, she will focus on some crucial tasks, she has been putting her heart in. In particular, Mrs. Trump is expected to work on the anti-cyberbullying initiative and advocacy for foster care children.

On the contrary, many people think that Melania might not take part in any of Donald Trump‘s activities. Although she has been married to the current U.S. president for over 20 years now, a large part of her life and plans have always been a mystery to the public. But, over the years, she has become more outspoken. In particular, in the last few months, Melania Trump has successfully painted a new and bold image of herself. The success of her self-titled memoir also contributed. In the book, she honestly confessed that she doesn’t always agree with Trump’s political opinions.

Apart from her upcoming plans, the First Lady has been receiving some attention due to his recent fashion choice and photograph. Just a few days ago, her official White House portrait was released alongside that of Trump. While many have praised her “powerful” stance in the photograph, others delivered criticism.

In particular, Vogue really went with it, comparing her outfit to a “freelancer magician.” This came a few days after her outfit at Trump’s inauguration created controversy. Critics have compared her big hat to Cillian Murphy’s character in Oppenheimer.