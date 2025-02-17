Melania Trump’s Intentions with Elon Musk is Shocking, Insider Shares Details

After the big win at the 2024 presidential elections, Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term. He tagged along billionaire Elon Musk with him as his special advisor. Trump created a new department called DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) and made Musk in-charge of it. Since then, the two rich men have been making controversial decisions that have created havoc not only in America but also around the globe.

One of ruling party’s most controversial decisions is attempting to eliminate federal agencies and their employees including the USAID. While it is Trump who signs the orders, people know that it is Musk who calls the shots, guiding the President at every step. Interestingly, it’s not just the common citizens who think this way.

Melania Trump allegedly feels that Musk is president’s “babysitter”. The first lady was quoted by an inside source who highlighted that Musk’s presence in their Palm Beach estate and influence in Trump’s life doesn’t bother her.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump’s Palm Beach property was used for political discussions and Musk was a regular visitor. Even after Trump won the elections, Musk continued paying a visit. Musk was reportedly there every single day, as per CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Melania saw Trump and Musk’s partnership positively. A source told People, “Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald, and she will find some kind of project to team up with him herself if he stays around.” The source, however, didn’t mention what the project might be!

Melania never meddles in her husband’s political decisions. Highlighting the same, the source further said, “Melania has her own life and isn’t bothered by political dealings her husband has with others. But so far, she has no issues with Musk.”

Another source confirmed the same, telling the news portal, “Melania is in good spirits and does her own thing, and is not bothered one way or the other by Musk hanging around.”

“For the most part, she is not involved with subjects her husband is discussing with Musk or anyone else hanging around him,” the source further said.

Since the Trumps have shifted from Palm Beach to the White House, Musk has been making repeated visits to the Oval Office. Last week, Trump and Musk held a joint press conference about the need to shut down federal agencies that don’t serve any purpose as per them.

Melania has been staying away from the limelight for the last few days. Her absence at the Daytona 500 became the talk of the town, with some even speculating that trouble was brewing in her marriage.

Meanwhile, Melania is busy with her own projects. She has reportedly secured a $40 million deal with Amazon for a docuseries about her life. This deal will further enhance her personal branding and keep her in the headlines besides her duties as first lady. The docuseries will have two or three episodes, in which Melania will serve as an executive producer. It is likely to be released on Prime Video later this year. We wonder if she is planning something exciting with Musk.