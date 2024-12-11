Melania Trump Stopped Saying ‘I Love You’ to Donald After Becoming First Lady: "Her Relationship With..."

Melania Trump, the former First Lady, is no stranger to public scrutiny. Yet, as her relationship with Donald Trump continues to evolve, it remains a focal point of intrigue. Over the years, their dynamic has shifted prominently, marked by subtle changes in behavior and interactions that provide a window into the complexities of life in the public eye. Kate Bennett, author of Free Melania shed light on the couple’s dynamic, revealing that they no longer exchange “I love you” in public. The harsh realities of their life in the spotlight, compounded by political and personal pressures, have seemingly altered their relationship.

Bennett’s insights suggest that Melania’s stoic demeanor and unwillingness to conform to traditional First Lady expectations may be a form of silent rebellion. Bennett further added, "And I want to be like, well, the time to leave was maybe when he joked about you getting run over by a truck but if your boobs were okay, he would stay with you. But here we are almost 20 years later. Being First Lady sucks in so many ways that I almost appreciate the way she's been like, 'I'm not going to hold his hand.’”

YIKES! Melania Trump completely DODGED Trump’s kiss at the end of his RNC speech. Super awkward moment! pic.twitter.com/llaXJhqDIX — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 19, 2024

As per Business Insider, Body language expert Patti Wood has observed Melania’s subtle cues, noting her conscious attempts to appear “small” and guarded in public. Her interactions with Donald, often marked by tense hand-holding and distant expressions, further highlight a relationship under strain. Wood noted, "This has changed. Her relationship with him has changed, so she feels the need to be formally on guard. There’s so much tension around her mouth." This behavior suggests a shift in her emotional connection with Trump, highlighting her growing discomfort with the role thrust upon her.

As Donald prepares for a potential second term, Melania’s reluctance to fully embrace the role of First Lady becomes more evident, Sources suggest that she may not move to the White House full-time, instead opting to split her time between New York and Florida. Her decision to skip symbolic engagements, such as meeting with outgoing First Lady Jill Biden, indicates her intent to redefine her indulgence on her own terms. Melania has indicated that her second stint as First Lady will differ prominently. In a recent interview, she expressed, “I’m not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience and much more knowledge. I was in the White House before. When you go in, you know exactly what to expect,” as reported by CNN.

Melania repeatedly refuses to hold Donald Trump's hand in excruciating clip pic.twitter.com/opYC3VHdv7 — The Independent (@Independent) August 17, 2020

Her plans include revamping her ‘Be Best’ initiative, though critics question whether it will carry more clarity and impact this time around. Despite her efforts to maintain privacy, Melania has not been immune to controversy. From the infamous “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket to her secret recordings criticizing her duties, she has faced backlash for actions that appear detached from the gravity of her position. Yet, she remains a constant voice of support for Donald Trump, often offering private counsel and advice.