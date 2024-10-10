Melania Trump Revisits Her Wedding to Donald in Memoir Promo But Leaves Out One Key Thing

Melania Trump’s bombshell memoir launched on Tuesday, October 8, and the former First Lady left no stone unturned to promote her book. Promo videos of the same offered a glimpse of what writers might expect. On October 5, she released a clip reflecting on her 2005 wedding to husband Donald Trump. Initially, Melania revisited their early days of dating and said, "From the moment Donald and I met, there was an undeniable spark. There was something magnetic about him." However, when she got around to their wedding day itself, Donald eluded her descriptions.

Meliana recalled the details of her luxurious wedding, which reportedly cost around $1 million, including a $50,000 cake and guest meals prepared by renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, according to The List. The entertainment at her wedding was equally extravagant, comprising "captivating live performances by music legends" including private concerts by Billy Joel and Elton John. Melania also gushed about her $100,000 Dior gown.

On X, she described it as "a breathtaking gown," though that may be an understatement. With its heavy fabric and intricate design, the gown reportedly weighed 60 pounds, making it difficult to move in. She reportedly switched to a more practical dress later in the evening for partying, featuring straps and a dramatic front slit. A clip of the same, as she descended a staircase also featured in her promo video.

Melania has talked about her opulent wedding several times. In a 2005 interview with Larry King, she shared how much she enjoyed planning her wedding. Her emphasis on the event hasn't gone unnoticed by netizens online who flocked to chime in. One user pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), "You said more about the chef that cooked your food than your husband, lol."

Alexandra Jacobs, a book critic for The New York Times, also added, "Melania' is less a confessional than a C. V., most notable for what it leaves out than what it includes." However, Donald despite the limited mentions in Melania's promo clips, has lauded his wife for her book. Donald publicly promoted Melania's book, praising it on social media.

He penned, “Very proud of Melania! Her book is out nationally and for sale EVERYWHERE. It is really great! She was a fantastic First Lady and shares that experience, and much more. She is also a really good writer, as she showed at the Republican National Convention with her letter, which turned out to be a sensational highlight. Perfect for Christmas. Get it NOW, and ENJOY!" Interestingly, at a rally, the former President had also remarked, “Go out and get her book. She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about me—I don’t know, I didn’t. So busy.”